Saturday Sports Multiple: A Burnley win the headline in an 11/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Burnley to beat Norwich at 19/20

A tough Christmas period meant that Burnley went into the new year badly out of form, but consecutive wins over Leicester City and Manchester United have propelled them up the Premier League table, and also mean that they can go into Saturday's FA Cup tie against Norwich with a degree of confidence.

The Clarets' game plan is well known but that doesn't make it any easier to deal with, as Manchester United discovered on Wednesday, and with in-form striker Chris Wood adding a cutting edge to their resolute defence, they are tough opponents.

We can certainly expect them to be too strong for Premier League basement dwellers Norwich City. The Canaries have only won once on the road in the top flight and with a five point gap to claw back to avoid relegation, Daniel Farke's side will not be prioritising FA Cup progression. Back the home side for the win.

Bet 2: Back Sydney Sixers to beat Melbourne Renegades at 5/8

Sydney Sixers have already booked their place in the Big Bash League top five, while Melbourne Renegades are already out of the running with two games to go. And given that the defending champions the Renegades have won two of their last three, having started their campaign with nine consecutive defeats, this game may appeal to some punters as a potential upset.

But this year's format means that there is every incentive for the Sixers to finish the regular season with a victory. A big win here is their best chance of securing their place in the top two, giving them two chances to progress to the final, and judging by the way that they thrashed Brisbane on Thursday, the Sixers are finishing strong. Back them to overcome the Renegades at the SCG.

Bet 3: Back Bath to beat Leicester at 4/9

Bath have been struggling for form in the Gallagher Premiership, but they have kept up a good home record and look a solid bet this weekend.

Stuart Hooper's side have only lost twice at home in the Premiership, and although Saturday's opponents go into this game with winning form, having beaten Bristol at the start of the month, the Tigers haven't won back to back games since 2018.

The home side were beaten in Ulster in their final European Champions Cup game last weekend, but they played well and will be confident of picking up a win against a Leicester team that has only won once on the road in 15 months.

Total Odds for this multiple: 11/2 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



