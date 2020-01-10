Saturday Sports Multiple: An Everton win the headline in a 14/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Everton to beat Brighton at 9/10

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was reportedly furious with his players after last weekend's defeat to an under-strength Liverpool side in the FA Cup and we can expect an immediate reaction at Goodison Park on Saturday.

To be fair to the Everton players, they have been playing well of late, first under Duncan Ferguson, for whom they beat Chelsea and secured draws against Manchester United, and then for Ancelotti, in wins over Burnley and Newcastle.

Brighton have been rejuvenated under Graham Potter this season, but they have been vulnerable on the road, losing five of their last seven away games in the top-flight and I think they'll struggle against a fired-up Everton side this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Hobart Hurricanes to beat Sydney Thunder at 5/4

Hobart Hurricanes have been wildly inconsistent in this year's Big Bash League, but at the current odds, they could offer a touch of value against the Thunder.

The Hurricanes were last seen being well beaten by Brisbane on Thursday, but prior to that they posted a big total against Perth off the back of a century from Darcy Short, which illustrates their potential.

On paper, the Thunder are the stronger team, but neither Alex Hales nor Usman Khawaja have delivered, which has left them looking short of batting firepower and I'm backing the Hurricanes to edge this one.

Bet 3: Back Minnesota Vikings to beat San Francisco 49ers at 12/5

Minnesota Vikings upset the odds against the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card play-offs last weekend, and they can do the same again this Saturday.

Heading out to the west coast to take on the 49ers, who have been able to enjoy an extra week's rest, represents a tough proposition, but the Vikings coped well with the trip to New Orleans, and the intimidating Super Dome atmosphere.

The 49ers boast a powerful defence and an effective passing game, but the Vikings pass-rushers were able to close down Drew Brees last weekend and Jimmy Garoppolo, for all his potential, is no Drew Brees. San Francisco deserve to be favourites, but at these odds, the value lies with Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.



