Saturday Sports Multiple: A Griffin Park draw the headline in a 13/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Brentford to draw with Stoke at 27/10

Brentford go into this all-Championship Third Round tie as the clear favourites. They are currently third in the table, and have been in good form of late, particularly at home, where they've won their last five with an aggregate score of 14-2

But although Stoke are just a point and one place above the drop zone, they will head to London with some optimism having improved under new coach Michael O'Neill.

O'Neill has brought the same organisational qualities to Stoke that he showed as boss of Northern Ireland, and under his guidance, the Potters have beaten all three of the teams that are now below them in the table, and scored five in a rout of Huddersfield on New Year's Day. Squad rotation may be in evidence from both sides, which could lead to a scrappy game, and I'm backing the visitors to earn a replay.

Bet 2: Back Melbourne Stars to beat Melbourne Renegades at 7/10

Saturday sees the first Melbourne derby of the 2019-20 Big Bash League and the two city rivals could hardly bring more contrasting form to this clash.

The Renegades, last year's winners, have been woeful so far, losing all five games, while the Stars, who lost out in the final last time round, have looked unstoppable, winning four out of four completed games.

The Stars have a deeper batting line-up, full of first class and Big Bash batting experience and in Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn and new find Haris Rauf, they have a varied and effective bowling attack. Back them to pick up another win this weekend.

Bet 3: Back Buffalo Bills to beat Houston Texans at 5/4

Saturday's NFL Wild Card game should be a tight affair, but I'm backing Buffalo Bills to continue a remarkable season and reach the Divisional play-offs.

The Bills have overperformed all season long, and while quarterback Josh Allen has been instrumental to that success, it is the Bills defence that takes most of the credit, ranking second in the NFL for points allowed per game.

Houston are the stronger team on paper, but if they have a weakness, it is in protecting their quarterback Deshaun Watson. They rank 25 out of 32 for sacks conceded and have given up nine sacks in their last two games. The fitness of Buffalo's key pass rusher Shaq Lawson will therefore be important going into this game, but even without him, the Bills have the defensive grit to grind out a win here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/1




