Saturday Sports Multiple: A Tottenham win the headline in a 4/1 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to beat Leeds at 4/5

It has been a bad PR week for Leeds United and it could end badly on the pitch as well as Marcelo Bielsa's side head to north London to take on Tottenham.

The disgraceful abuse aimed at pundit Karen Carney on social media, following a clumsy intervention from the official Leeds Twitter account, should embarrass all football fans, and underlines how toxic the sport can still be for women.

Carney's essential point, that Bielsa teams tend to run out of steam towards the end of the season, was a sound one, and although there is no immediate sign of that happening, a run of three games in six days is sure to test their stamina to the utmost. Admittedly, Spurs have been struggling lately, but with two days extra rest in their favour, I'm banking on Jose Mourinho getting the better of Bielsa in a tactical duel.

Bet 2: Back Sydney Sixers to beat Brisbane Heat at 4/6

The Big Bash League defending champions Sydney Sixers picked up narrow wins over the two Melbourne sides during the Christmas period and I'm backing them to start the New Year in style against the struggling Heat.

Brisbane have a poor record in this tournament and they once again find themselves at the wrong end of the table, having lost four of their five games so far.

The Heat's frailties were on show again in their last outing when, having restricted the Hobart Hurricanes to a gettable 150, they fell one run short, and in the absence of Chris Lynn, the in-form Sixers have little to fear from this Brisbane batting line-up.

Bet 3: Back Gloucester to beat Sale at 4/6

Sale Sharks have a good recent record against Gloucester, having lost only one of their last four meetings, but they haven't won at Kingsholm since 2017 and I think the home side look the stronger bet here.

The Cherry and Whites have made a slow start to the new campaign, but there have been positive signs in their recent outings, including a victory over Ulster in the Champions Cup and a solid effort in defeat against Exeter on Boxing Day.

The home side will also be confident of getting a result against a Sharks line-up that has only one win in their last three, against London Irish. This could be a tight and scrappy affair, but I'm siding with Gloucester here.

