Saturday Sports Multiple: Back the St Mary's draw in an 18/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Southampton to draw with Burnley at 27/10

Southampton have shown enough fight in recent weeks to suggest that they have what it takes to avoid relegation, but they are up against equally determined opponents on Saturday and they may have to settle for a draw.

The Clarets had a poor run of form at Christmas, but they've steadied the ship since then, with three impressive performances that have seen them beat Leicester and Manchester United and earn a creditable point at the Emirates.

The home side have been amongst the goals recently, but they will have to work hard to get anything out of a Burnley defence that has only conceded four in their last four away games in the Premier League, and a draw looks the best bet here.

Bet 2: Back Wasps to beat Leicester at 6/5

Both of these sides find themselves at the wrong end of the Gallagher Premiership table, but the visitors look the value selection to edge this one.

Although Leicester have a strong record at Welford Road this season, they have been poor overall so far. In fact, they've won just one of their last six in the league, that victory coming against Bristol at the start of January.

Wasps are ninth in the table, only two places above Leicester, but they have found some form in recent weeks, winning their last three on the road in all competitions, and at odds against, I think they can edge out the Tigers this weekend.

Bet 3: Back Castleford to beat Catalans at 7/5

Castleford Tigers have kicked off their Super League campaign strongly, despite a lengthening injury list, and they will head to France with some optimism this weekend to take on the Dragons.

Catalans looked sluggish in their opening game defeat, against Huddersfield, and they lost the chance to find some form when their fixture with Wakefield was called off last week, while it is not yet clear whether controversial signing Israel Folau will be ready to play in this fixture.

By contrast, the Tigers will be high on confidence. They've won two from two, including an impressive victory over Wigan last time out, that saw a much-changed line-up prevail 16-12 against last season's second-placed side. A repetition of that level of form should be enough to see off the Dragons this weekend.

