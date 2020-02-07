Saturday Sports Multiple: An Everton win the headline in a 9/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Everton to beat Crystal Palace at 8/13

Carlo Ancelotti was an eye-catching appointment at Everton, and the vastly experienced coach has wasted no time in building on the improvements made by Duncan Ferguson during his brief spell as interim boss.

The Toffees have only lost once under Ancelotti, and that was a narrow 2-1 defeat to the reigning Premier League champions, while they've also shown plenty of fighting spirit, as illustrated by their battling 3-2 win at Watford last weekend.

Crystal Palace are stubborn opponents and have only lost one of their last six away games in the top-flight, but they are not in good form at the moment and offer little threat at the other end. Back Everton to grind out another win.

Bet 2: Back New Zealand to beat India at 6/4

India are strong favourites to level the one-day series in New Zealand on Saturday, but the value surely lies with the home side in Auckland.

The Black Caps were without their star batsman Kane Williamson in the first ODI and he will be out again this weekend, but that didn't stop them from chasing down a tough target in Hamilton, thanks to a century from Ross Taylor. They were also particularly effective at playing India's battery of spin bowlers.

Indian debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal didn't perform badly, but the absence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan was keenly felt and the under-strength visitors make little appeal at odds-on in game two.

Bet 3: Back Wales to beat Ireland at 6/4

The new Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be pleased that his side was able to see off a determined effort from Scotland in their opening Six Nations game, but Saturday's opponents will present a new challenge and the visitors look a good bet.

Wales thrashed Italy 42-0 in their opener, to extend their Six Nations winning streak to eight, going back to the 2018 tournament. As much as they have been impressive with ball in hand, their defence is their biggest strength, and their last six outings in this tournament have seen them concede an average of just 10.83 per game.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will have a strengthened squad with the return of Gareth Davies, Elliott Dee and Owen Watkin, and his team should be able to get the better of an Irish side that struggled for fluency in their opener.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/1




