Saturday Sports Multiple: A Villa Park draw the headline in a 17/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa to draw with Arsenal at 5/2

Back in September, few pundits would have predicted that this fixture would turn out to be a mid-table clash, but Aston Villa will go into Saturday's game in a solid ninth position with a one-point lead over the Gunners and two games in hand.

Inconsistency has troubled both teams in recent outings. Villa followed up a good win at Southampton with a home defeat to West Ham, while Arsenal's seven game unbeaten run came to an end against struggling Wolves last time out.

Both of these sides are good to watch, and Villa's attacking line up, orchestrated by Jack Grealish, is arguably one of the most potent in the Premier League. Still, they are vulnerable at the back, and that fragility, added to Arsenal's inability to finish off opponents, suggests an entertaining draw could be on the cards.

Bet 2: Back Sydney Sixers to beat Perth Scorchers at 5/6

A week ago, the Sydney Sixers thrashed these opponents to reach Saturday's final, and I'm not expecting a different outcome from this rematch.

The Sixers crushed the Scorchers in the Qualifier, restricting them to 167 and knocking off the runs with 9 wickets in hand. To their credit, Perth showed character to bounce back against Brisbane on Thursday, but they aren't a team to rely on.

Although the Scorchers' top three looks impressive on paper, there is a lack of depth to the lower order that puts huge pressure on the likes of Jason Roy. By contrast, the Sixers have a balanced line-up and bags of experience. Back them to retain the title.

Bet 3: Back Northampton to beat Wasps at 9/5

Wasps are short-priced favourites to beat Northampton in Saturday's Gallagher Premiership clash, but I think this game could be closer than the market predicts.

Both sides have been hit by Six Nations call-ups, but Wasps have been weakened to the tune of seven missing players, while Northampton are without four.

The previous four meetings between these sides have been shared 2-2, and it is also worth noting that the Saints have won their last two Premiership games, while Wasps slipped to a surprise home defeat to Harlequins last time. At these odds I'd prefer to take a chance on the Saints.

Total Odds for this multiple: 17/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



