Saturday Sports Multiple: A Watford win the headline in a 4/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Watford to beat Aston Villa at Evens

Most of the first half of Watford's Premier League campaign has been a disaster but there are positive signs after four games under new manager Nigel Pearson.

After managing just one win in their first 15, the Hornets picked up a notable scalp in Pearson's third game, defeating Manchester United. That win was followed by a creditable draw at Sheffield United on Boxing Day to lift them off the bottom.

Pearson has brought more discipline and order to the Watford defence, but just as important has been the resurgence of key creative influence Gerard Deulofeu. With Troy Deeney likely to be rested for this game, Deulofeu's role is crucial and he can give the home side the edge against a Villa side with a dreadful away record.

Bet 2: Back Sydney Thunder to beat Sydney Sixers at 5/6

The first Sydney derby of this year's Big Bash League comes on Saturday and the Thunder look a solid bet to get the better of their neighbours.

Sixers have shown glimpses of potential, and have two wins over Perth to their name, both of them convincing. But in between those bright spots they looked awful in being bowled out for 104 by Hobart and then conceding 202 against Brisbane.

By contrast, the Thunder have been more consistent, and but for the influence of the bush fires that curtailed their game against Adelaide, they would surely have four wins from four games. With Daniel Sams spearheading the attack and Usman Khawaja in top form, they should prove too strong for the Sixers this weekend.

Bet 3: Back Northampton to beat Gloucester at 4/9

Gloucester ended a three-game losing streak in the Gallagher Premiership when they beat Worcester last weekend, but they face a tougher challenge against Northampton on Saturday and the home side look the better option.

Admittedly, Saints have lost their last three in all competitions, but two of those defeats were against a powerful Leinster side in the Champions Cup, and although they also lost to Sale on the road in the Premiership last time, they are a much stronger team at Franklin's Gardens, where they remain unbeaten this season.

Currently lying second in the Premiership table, Saints will be keen to keep pace with leaders Exeter, and they have an excellent chance to return to winning ways against a team that has lost their last ten away games in all competitions.

Total Odds for this multiple: 4/1




