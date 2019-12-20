Saturday Sports Multiple: An Everton win the headline in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Everton to beat Arsenal at 11/8

Saturday may see Duncan Ferguson lead his Everton team as interim manager for the last time in this current spell, but what an impact he's had.

Ferguson has transformed a team that had lost its last three under former boss Marco Silva, guiding them to a win over Chelsea, a draw with Manchester United and a stirring, if ultimately unsuccessful, comeback against Leicester in midweek.

Carlo Ancelotti is waiting in the wings, and Ferguson can hand his likely successor another three points this weekend. Arsenal are in disarray under Freddie Ljungberg, dropping points against Norwich and Brighton and offering a limp display last time out against Manchester City. In their current mood, Everton should relish the chance to get stuck into them and a home win looks a solid bet here.

Bet 2: Back Sydney Thunder to beat Adelaide Strikers at 20/21

The Big Bash League has returned with an extended schedule for the new season, and Sydney Thunder, who missed out on the play offs last year, have started with a bang.

The Thunder skittled out Brisbane in their opening game, then beat the reigning champions Melbourne Renegades in their second outing, with the addition of Alex Hales to the top order, alongside the now-available Usman Khawaja, significantly boosting their batting; their main failing last season.

The Strikers also fell short of the top four last time, but their recruitment hasn't captured the imagination and if anything, they look weaker for this year's edition. This will also be their first game, so they are entitled to be a little rusty, so the sensible play is to stick with the in-form Thunder.



Bet 3: Back Northampton to beat Sale at 7/5

After back to back defeats in European Champions Cup rugby, both teams will be pleased to return to Gallagher Premiership action this weekend.

Northampton were thrashed twice by Leinster, while Sale suffered closer defeats to fellow Premiership side Exeter, so neither side go into this game in any sort of form, but I will be siding with the visitors on Saturday.

Admittedly, the Sharks have a good home record, losing only once in the Premiership at the AJ Bell Stadium since March, but the Saints have been playing well domestically, winning four out of five so far, and there is no shame in losing to Leinster, arguably Europe's top team. Back Northampton to edge this one.

