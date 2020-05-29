Saturday Sports Multiple: Back Wolfsburg in a 7/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Wolfsburg to beat Eintracht Frankfurt at 19/20

Eintracht Frankfurt battled well to earn a point against Freiburg in their last Bundesliga outing but they face a tougher fixture this weekend against an in-form top-six side with serious European ambitions.

Wolfsburg occupy the last Europa League qualification spot and are nine points off the Champions League places, but there is still time for them to break into the top four, and they bounced back from their Dortmund defeat at the weekend with a superb performance to beat fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Oliver Glasner's side are now unbeaten in eight of their last nine in the top flight, after recovering from a mid-season wobble. By contrast, Frankfurt have been slipping down the table, having lost five of their last six and they haven't beaten these opponents in their last four meetings. Back the home side for the win.

Bet 2: Back Daniel Larsson to beat Rob Cross at 9/4

From a starting field of 128, the PDC Home Tour has been whittled down to 32 and on Saturday night the spotlight falls on Play Off Group 5.

Rob Cross is the favourite here, but having made a slow start before the shutdown, he wasn't at his best in winning his section eventually prevailing thanks to a brace of 5-4 victories over Dmitri Van den Bergh and Karel Sedlacek.

His opponent, Daniel Larsson, was not expected to reach the play-off stages, and is the outsider of four in this Group. Still, he showed impressive form to qualify, comfortably beating the in-form Dirk van Duijvenbode and Kyle Anderson and at these odds could be worth backing to spring another upset.

Bet 3: Back Innovation to beat Cure at 3/10

The latest edition of the Global Starcraft 2 League, one of the esports world's oldest tournaments, has reached the semi-final stage and the winner of this game is set to meet Jun 'TY' Tae Yang in the final next weekend.

Lee 'Innovation' Shin-Hyung has a strong history in this competition, and he has returned to something like his best in recent months, though he was made to work hard against Cho 'Trap' Sung ho in his last eight tie.

That 3-2 victory was the first match in which Innovation had dropped a game in this competition, and although Kim 'Cure' Doh Wook has a similarly effective record, he doesn't have the same pedigree as his opponent. Back Innovation to reach the final.

Total Odds for this multiple: 7/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



