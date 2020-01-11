Serie A Betting: Expect another Milan setback

Lazio a Perfect 10

Lazio v Napoli

Saturday, 17:00

Lazio are looking to make it a club record ten consecutive Serie A wins in the early evening game on Saturday, and they look big at [2.14] to beat a Napoli team who have lost two of their first three games under Gennaro Gattuso.

Gattuso looked an odd appointment when he was rushed in to replace Carlo Ancelotti, and he's done little so far to suggest that he's the right man for the job. Lazio's form, in contrast, has been dazzling, with Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile running riot, and Joaquin Correa confirming his status as one of the most watchable players in world football.

Napoli might have won their last five Serie A games against Lazio, and have a stellar record at this stadium, but those results were in different times, and this Napoli should be a big underdog as they head to the form team in Serie A. Lazio look big, even at [2.14].

San Siro spectacular

Inter v Atalanta

Saturday, 19:45

Two of the previous three meetings between Inter and Atalanta have finished 0-0, but it's hard to see anything but goals at San Siro this Saturday night, as we enter yet another seemingly pivotal Serie A weekend.

With Juve heading to Roma on Sunday, Inter know that victory here could see them ending the weekend a couple of points clear, but Antonio Conte will be aware of the challenge that's likely to be posed by ex-Inter coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Atalanta have been smashing goalscoring records this season, and just one here will give them more goals at this point in a top flight campaign than anyone in 60 years. Inter have looked a serious attacking threat themselves, and I think that this could turn into a shootout between two sides who are thrilling on the front foot, and unconvincing at the back.

I was impressed by Inter's 3-1 win at Napoli last time, as that looked a potential issue for them, and if they can win this as well, they'll be full of confidence as they tilt for the title. Atalanta can keep themselves on the outskirts of the Scudetto race should they come away with a victory, but will need to be at their best to do so. La Dea also know this stadium very well, having used it for their Champions League home games this season.

I think that the likeliest outcome here is an Inter win in a thrilling game, as they prove that they have too much firepower, even for the League's top scorers.

Milan and Ibra over-rated

Cagliari v Milan

Saturday, 14:00

The weekend gets underway in Sardinia with Cagliari facing Milan, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again making headlines in Italy as he seems likely to make the first start of his latest spell at Milan.

Signing a 38-year-old egomaniac whose best years are behind him has cemented the view that Milan are close to desperate. It would seem that both Krzysztof Piatek and Suso may be on their way during the transfer window and their current League form makes for plain reading.

Milan haven't scored since December 8th, have won only 2 of their last 8, and the hasty decision to replace Marco Giampaolo with Stefano Pioli isn't currently looking the smartest one.

Cagliari seem to have lost form dramatically - they're still 6th after a great campaign up until Christmas, but have lost their last three and all the signs suggest that they're beginning to tread water.

Closer analysis tells us, though, that only their defeat at Udinese could truly be called disappointing. They were mugged late on by Lazio, and then lost 4-0 at Juve, having played pretty well for the first half. Refreshed after the winter break, they'll be formidable opposition for a Milan team that look completely directionless, and the hosts certainly shouldn't be trading at [3.3] for the win here.

