If Newcastle were playing any team other than Manchester United this weekend you'd seriously have to consider opposing them given the number of absentees within their squad and the midweek heartbreak they suffered in Paris.

Eddie Howe's men almost pulled off the unthinkable, a Champions League double over the mighty PSG. And but for a terrible VAR decision right at the death, that's exactly what they would have done.

But after throwing bodies on the line and giving their absolute all for 100 minutes, Newcastle left Paris with just a single point, a broken heart, and their Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

It will take some effort from Howe and his staff to get his men back in peak physical and mental condition for the visit of the Red Devils on Saturday night, but if there's one saving grace then it's that Erik ten Hag's men suffered a similar fate in their Champions League game in Turkey.

United twice let slip a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Galatasaray, and that all but ends their hopes of reaching the knock-out stage of the competition.

But for whatever reason, United didn't appear to exert as much energy in their game as Newcastle did in Paris. Ten Hag made four substitutions during the game, whereas Howe bizarrely didn't make any.

And with Marcus Rashford returning to the starting XI on Saturday, I just feel that United will be the slightly fresher team and could take advantage of a very tired Newcastle side.

So step forward Bruno Fernandes, who seemingly plays every minute for United these days, and looks to be coming into a good bit of form.

The 29-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a great November, registering five goal involvements in his last five games. And he's been especially good on the road, scoring or assisting in each of United's last four Premier League away games in addition to scoring and assisting in the 3-3 draw at Galatasary in midweek.

A goal or assist on Saturday will almost certainly mean he'll score more fantasy points than Kieran Trippier as that will wipe out the Newcastle defender's clean sheet bonus.

Of course, Trippier could make a goal involvement himself, but he's failed to do so in his last seven games now in all competitions, and the Magpies have kept just one clean sheet in that time.

Even if Fernandes doesn't score or assist on Saturday, and as long as he doesn't pick up a booking, then he will still have a great chance of out-scoring Trippier in the fantasy points department if Ten Hag's men can find the back of the net.

In the last four gameweeks, Fernandes has scored more fantasy points than Trippier every time (6-1, 3-1, 11-9, 1-0), and with the Premier League's most in-form team - hard to believe I know - visiting St James' Park on Saturday, then he looks a great price at 2/13.00 to out-score him again.

The case for Erling Haaland to register at least four fantasy points this weekend is very simple: he can't stop scoring.

Incredibly, Haaland has scored 11 goals in his last eight matches for Manchester City. Actually, you can make that seven-and-a-half games as he went off at the interval in Man City 6-1 romp over Bournemouth.

The Norwegian striker also has two assists to his name in that time, so in his last eight games in all competitions for City, he's managed a mere 13 goal involvements. That's some going by anyone's standards.

Ignoring the game against the Cherries in which he went off injured, his last four gameweeks have seen him rack up a total of 47 fantasy points (7, 16, 16, 8). At home to an injury-ravaged Tottenham team on Sunday, Haaland looks banker material to score at least four more FPL points.

The case for Son Heung-min scoring at least four fantasy points isn't as easy.

True, Tottenham's main man has been in superb form this season, scoring eight and assisting one in his first 10 Premier League matches. However, since Spurs picked up a catalogue of injuries and suspensions Son's impact has unsurprisingly dropped off.

In Tottenham's last three defeats, he's failed to score or assist a single goal and he's failed to register more than two FPL points in each of those games.

However, there is plenty of hope that Son can find his feet again. And the main hope is that Spurs have an excellent recent record against the champions, winning five of their last seven league clashes, with Son registering five goal involvements in that time.

Consider also that the Citizens have kept just two clean sheets in their last 12 matches, and that they've conceded an alarming seven goals in their last three games alone, then we have every reason to believe that Tottenham can get on the scoresheet on Sunday. And if they do then Son, who scored a hat-trick of disallowed goals last weekend, is more likely than any of his team mates to be involved.

He'll need a goal or assist, or a player of the match performance, to get the four FPL points we need, but we're confident and backing him to do so.

