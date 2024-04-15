Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5/2 Palmer can help us profit on Monday

Bruno's 15 landed eight or more points 5/2 3.50 winner

Back Palmer to continue hot-streak v Everton

Cole Palmer to score 10 or more FPL points @ 5/2 3.50

Cole Palmer has been a cheat code in FPL this season, second only to Mohamed Salah in points per match terms. He's amassed 26 goal involvements, 16 goals and ten assists. Penalties have been an important source of points, with the Blues winning a leading 11 spot-kicks.

Palmer's recent form has been most impressive, where he's chalked up six goals and two assists in the last four gameweeks. He's racked up three double digit hauls in this period, being the leading fanatsy scorer this year by some margin.

Palmer is predicted to score 5.9 points in the home game against Everton, but with seven double digit hauls this season, he's capable of hitting that target again in his current explosive form. It's worth noting that the most recent three hauls have all come at Stamford Bridge.

Back Cole Palmer to score 10 or more FPL points @ 5/23.50 Bet here

Sunday's FPL bets

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to score 20 or more FPL points @ 9/4 3.25 (6 points scored)

Liverpool's front three continue to impress, with the side scoring seven goals in three games since the international break. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez have two attacking returns in this time, while Luis Diaz has been the form man, contributing two goals and one assist.

Talisman Mohamed Salah has been unlucky not to deliver more in this time. He leads the way for shots over the last three gameweeks with 20, including five big chances on goal. A big performance for him against Crystal Palace will be key to unlocking a haul, contributing 13 points in the revese fixture.

Salah is predicted to score 8.2 points in this fixture, with Diaz on 5.7 points and Darwin 5.5 points. This combined total of 19.4 points falls just below the tally here and given the number of defensive injuries for Crystal Palace, carries plenty of potential to pay out.

Back Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to score 20 or more FPL points @ 9/43.25 Bet here

Bukayo Saka & Ollie Watkins to score 14 or more FPL points @ 7/2 4.50 (9 points scored)

The game of the weekend looks to be when Arsenal host Aston Villa on Sunday, with these sides sitting within the top quarter of the Premier League table. The Gunners are a side in great form with talisman Bukayo Saka at the heart of it, as the top performing midfielder this season.

This game presents the opportunity to watch the top two fantasy assets going head to head, since Ollie Watkins became the first player to break the 200 point barrier last time out, with two goals against Brentford taking him up to a leading 33 goal involvements from 31 appearances.

Saka is on a predicted 6.0 points for this game, with Watkins behind on 4.9 points, giving a combined 10.9 points which falls shy of the target here. Minutes is the biggest barrier to points here, with both players struggling for fitness in recent weeks, so wait for the teamsheets before backing here.

Back Bukayo Saka & Ollie Watkins to score 14 or more FPL points @ 7/24.50 Bet here

Saturday's FPL bets -

Alexander Isak & Son Heung-Min to combine for 14 or more points @ 7/2 4.50 (13 points scored)

Newcastle United hosting Spurs in Saturday's early kick-off is a fixture destined to produce goals. Spurs were the 4-1 victors in the reverse game earlier this season, while the Magpies thrashed Spurs 6-1 when the sides last met at St. James' Park in the Premier League.

Heung-Min Son scored 17 fantasy points against Newcastle United back in Gameweek 16 to be the Player of the Week and comes into this game with one goal and one assist in his last three. Alexander Isak is also in a purple patch, with three goals and one assist in the same period. Both players are on spot-kicks.

Isak is predicted by AI to score 5.9 points, while Haaland is higher on 6.4 points, giving a combined total of 12.3 points which is just shy of the target here. Given the form of the two players and the potential for a high-scoring affair, this one is absolutely worth your consideration.

Back Alexander Isak & Son Heung-Min to combine for 14 or more points @ 7/24.50 Bet here

Dominic Solanke to score 10 or more FPL points @ 4/1 5.00 (7 points scored)

When Bournemouth host Manchester United on Saturday evening anything could happen: the Cherries have won three of their last five games, but Manchester United are significantly above them in the Premier League table, despite picking up just five points in this same period.

Striker Dominic Solanke is Bournemouth's top performing fantasy asset this season, with 16 goals the third highest tally among forwards in the game. His form has dwindled in recent weeks, with just one goal in three since the international break, his only shot on target in this time.

He's predicted to score 5.3 points by AI, this tally of 10 points feels a little out of reach, despite a raft of defensive injuries at Manchester United. Solanke has just three double digit hauls this season, with all of those big returns coming away from the Vitality Stadium.

Back Dominic Solanke to score 10 or more FPL points @ 4/15.00 Bet here

Bet #3 - Bruno Fernandes to score 8 or more FPL points @ 5/2 3.50 (winner, 15 points scored)

One man has transcended Manchester United's patchy Premier League form over the last six gameweeks, with their captain Bruno Fernandes in fine form. He's racked up three goals and two assists in this period to be their top performing fantasy asset this calendar year.

Fernandes returns have come from some sound underlying numbers, with 20 shots on goal in his last six games and 18 key passes. He has plenty of routes to points including his involvement in Manchester United's set pieces, with penalties a key contributor. The Cherries have conceded five spot-kicks.

Fernandes has reached the required tally of eight points in three of the last four gameweeks, but his predicted 4.8 points falls significantly short of this tally. Given the unpredictability of his sides general form and the away game, the target feels slightly out of reach on this occasion.

Back Bruno Fernandes to score 8 or more FPL points @ 5/23.50 Bet here

