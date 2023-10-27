</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Fantasy Premier League Flutters: Back Alvarez to score 9+ FPL points at 9/1
Alexander Boyes
27 October 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/fantasy-premier-league-fpl-tips-and-predicted-lineups-best-fpl-scout-and-bets-271023-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-10-27T14:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-10-27T15:29:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Each week, the Betfair Traders will select a handful of the best FPL angles to give you a chance to back up your strongest Fantasy Football opinions on the Betfair Sportsbook. This week, we've got five of the best bets, including two in the Manchester derby. Son and Maddison combined for 23 points on MD9 Mbeumo goal or assist would realistically top Sanchez @ [13/8] Trippier has scored 6+ points in last five games Haaland has 23 more points than Bruno so far Back Alvarez to be the main man at OT in [9/1] longshot Bet #1 - James Maddison &amp; Son Heung-Min to combine for 10 or more points @ [6/5] Spurs travel to Crystal Palace on Friday evening sitting top of the tree and unbeaten in the Premier League. It has been some start for Ange Postecoglou's side. We all know their main men at this stage, with captain Son Heung-Min and one of his vice-captains - James Maddison - leading the way both on the pitch and in FPL points. Coming into MD10, Son (68 - 3rd) and Maddison (56 - 9th) sit in the top 10 for overall FPL points this season, having registered 23 between them on MD9. Can they hit double figures combined once again at [6/5]? You better believe they can. So far, the two have hit 10+ combined points in five of their nine Premier League appearances, whilst also hitting 9+ in two more, meaning only on two occassions has at least one of them not returned in a single gameweek. Heung-Min Maddison Opp. Pts 2 9 Brentford 11 3 3 Man Utd 6 3 10 Bournemouth 13 20 7 Burnley 27 2 1 Sheff Utd 3 14 9 Arsenal 23 7 2 Liverpool 9 3 6 Luton 9 14 9 Fulham 23 They come into the Palace fixture as the main men in the side who boast the most shots on target per game (6.8) of all Premier League outfits, with the Eagles managing just one goal across their last five games in all competitions. There's a reason you can back Spurs to win @ [4/6] on the Sportsbook and the odds-against on Son and Maddison combining for 10+ points is well worth a look. Back Son &amp; Maddison to combine for 10+ FPL points @ [6/5] Bet now Bet #2 - Bryan Mbeumo to score more FPL points than Robert Sanchez @ [13/8] Brentford head to an in-form Chelsea on the back of a 3-0 win over Burnley. They have, however, had a poor start to the season. One of the few shining lights for the Bees has been Bryan Mbuemo (and his partnership with Yoane Wissa) as the two fill the void left by Ivan Toney. Mbeumo has five goals and one assist this season and sits 10th in the top scoring players list after nine games (54 points). He's also played every single minute of Brentford's PL campaign to date which is always a massive bonus for FLP manager, who do not have to worry about their man being hooked, and affecting our overall potential return. A single goal or assist would wipe out Sanchez's clean sheet and would put Mbeumo in the driving seat to outscore the Chelsea GK, regardless of the result between the sides. Yes, Sanchez may save a pen, or accumulate additional saving points so it wouldn't be a guarantee, but, it helps to know Sanchez's highest return in a match where he has conceded is just four points. Mbeumo has outscored Sanchez four times, but has also lost out four times (one draw) but his 14 points last time out gives us confidence against a Chelsea side who haven't managed a clean sheet in their last two. The xP play 4.1 - 3.3 in the Chelsea GKs favour, but it would only take one moment for Mbeumo to take this head-to-head. Back Mbeumo to outscore Sanchez @ [13/8] Bet now Bet #3 - Kieran Tripper to score 4 or more FPL points @ [4/5] What more can we say about Kieran Tripper when it comes to FPL? He has been a revelation over the last couple of seasons since joining Newcastle, and it is no surprise to see him as the second most selected player in the game (49.8%) behind only Erling Haaland (84.8%). After a tough start to the season for Newcastle (D1 L3), they - and he - have been flying of late, with four wins and a draw in their last five matches, and Trippier has been at the heart of the run. The Englishman has racked up 54 points in his last five appearances (10.8) per game, hitting double digits in three of those, including last time out against Palace (10). No side has managed more clean sheets than Newcastle so far coming into MD10 (4) while only three sides have a lower xGA than the Magpies' 9.4. They are really back to their best from last season right now. Not only are they keeping the opposition at bay, Trippier sits joint top of the assists chart with six - alongside Pedro Neto - with each of those coming in his last four games (at least one in each). In fact, he also sits joint-top of the chances created chart ahead of MD10 (29, same as James Maddison), and you'd be a fool not to own him with the fixtures Newcastle have coming up. A clean sheet or an assist would basically land this one for us, unless Trippier was sent for an early bath. Back Trippier to score 4+ FPL points @ [4/5] Bet now Bet #4 - Erling Haaland to score more FPL points than Bruno Fernandes @ [11/10] Odds-against on one player with 23 more overall points to outscore another? Yes please. Bruno Fernandes sits on 40 points for the season. Erling Haaland had 39 after MD4. He's since moved onto 63 and despite a poor FPL run by his own standards (two games without a goal), he was back on the scoresheet against Brighton last week and netted twice in the Champions League. Like we can ever count Haaland out. Now, there's been plenty of shift in the 'must-have-must-captain' mood toward Haaland, as FPL players started to play wildcards and see how his price can be loaded around so many great assets. And for some of us (who did remove Haaland), it has been so far so good. However we all know there will be a point where it's only going to really hurt you not to own him in the game, and what better way to come into a Manchester derby with three goals in two, against Ten Hag's men who've only managed two clean sheets in the league all season. In both of those games (Wolves, Burnley) United were fortunate not to concede, and, Copenhagen in midweek missed a last minute penalty. My point is this: give the space Man Utd have been giving to opponents this season, and City will crush them, and who better to do the crushing than the player with the highest individual xG total (8.2). Enter Erling Haaland. Bruno's price has dropped in recent seasons after a blistering start to his Man Utd career, and the price drop is probably vindicated once again, with Man Utd's skipper only returning in three of their nine games so far. However, if United do score, he's probably going to be involved - leading the way of all Man Utd players in FPL points this season, and, he's netted in his last two Manchester derbies. Could he rise to the occasion once again? Well, he may do, but, he isn't Erling Haaland and he also plays for a team who have faced almost double (118) the number of shots than the Blue half of the city has (61). Therefore, especially for those who do not own him directly, backing him on the Sportsbook is a great way soften the FPL blow should he return handsomely. Back Haaland to score more FPL points than Fernandes @ [11/10] Bet now Bet #5 - Julian Alvarez to score 9 or more FPL points @ [9/1] The longshot. Julian Alvarez has filled the void left by KDB extremely well. That isn't me saying he's meant to like-for-like, but four goals and five assists in nine Premier League appearances is a more than decent return and shows he can both score and provide for others. That return of nine direct goal involvements puts him fourth on the fantasy list so far this season. Not bad at all. So, can he reach nine points? Well he has managed it in three games so far (it would have been four if it wasn't for a yellow card v Wolves to finish on eight), whilst one of the three was on MD9 v Brighton, with his goal and three bonus points taking him there. In fact, only Trippier (12) has won more bonus points than Alvarez this season (11), so a single goal may be enough to take him to the threshold we need. Failing the bonus however, we are looking for a couple of attacking returns and he can score and assist, with his 3.2 shots per 90 coupled with his 2.3 chances created per 90 giving us hope against a dodgy Man Utd backline that he's got every chance. Of course, at [9/1], this is the long odds of the group, but a small stakes play compared to the other selections would add an extra layer of fun to the biggest game of the weekend. Back Alvarez to score 9+ FPL points @ [9/1] Bet now Fancy an Acca? Selections can be combined into one multiple! If you like the sound of those selections, you can combine them into one single bet! The one caveat here is we cannot use both Haaland to outscore Bruno and Alvarez to score 9+ points as it is within the same game, but, we can combine the four short priced picks into one! You can back Haaland to score more FPL points than Fernandes, Mbeumo to score more FPL points than Sanchez, Trippier to score 4+ FPL points and Son &amp; Maddison to combine for 10+ FPL points this weekend into one acca that pays [21/1]. Add those to your betslip in one tap here! Combine four FPL selections into one Acca here @ [21/1] Bet now ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Alexander Boyes", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander_boyes" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Guariola is looking to Alvarez to fill KDB void</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62188027%26bsmId%3D924.381238324" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62188027%26bsmId%3D924.381238324">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Fantasy%20Premier%20League%20Flutters%3A%20Back%20Alvarez%20to%20score%209%2B%20FPL%20points%20at%209%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffantasy-premier-league%2Ffantasy-premier-league-fpl-tips-and-predicted-lineups-best-fpl-scout-and-bets-271023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffantasy-premier-league%2Ffantasy-premier-league-fpl-tips-and-predicted-lineups-best-fpl-scout-and-bets-271023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffantasy-premier-league%2Ffantasy-premier-league-fpl-tips-and-predicted-lineups-best-fpl-scout-and-bets-271023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffantasy-premier-league%2Ffantasy-premier-league-fpl-tips-and-predicted-lineups-best-fpl-scout-and-bets-271023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffantasy-premier-league%2Ffantasy-premier-league-fpl-tips-and-predicted-lineups-best-fpl-scout-and-bets-271023-1171.html&text=Fantasy%20Premier%20League%20Flutters%3A%20Back%20Alvarez%20to%20score%209%2B%20FPL%20points%20at%209%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Each week, the Betfair Traders will select a handful of the best FPL angles to give you a chance to back up your strongest Fantasy Football opinions on the Betfair Sportsbook. This week, we've got five of the best bets, including two in the Manchester derby.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Son and Maddison combined for 23 points on MD9</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Mbeumo goal or assist would realistically top Sanchez @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.62"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.62</span></b></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Trippier has scored 6+ points in last five games</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Haaland has 23 more points than Bruno so far</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Back Alvarez to be the main man at OT in <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b> longshot</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Bet #1 - <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62176472%26bsmId%3D924.381232670">James Maddison & Son Heung-Min to combine for 10 or more points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.16"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.16</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Spurs travel to Crystal Palace on Friday evening sitting top of the tree and unbeaten in the Premier League. It has been some start for Ange Postecoglou's side.</p><p>We all know their main men at this stage, with captain Son Heung-Min and one of his vice-captains - James Maddison - leading the way both on the pitch and in FPL points.</p><p>Coming into MD10, Son (68 - 3rd) and Maddison (56 - 9th) sit in the top 10 for overall FPL points this season, having registered 23 between them on MD9. Can they hit double figures combined once again at <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62176472%26bsmId%3D924.381232670"><b class="inline_odds" title="2.16"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.16</span></b></a>? You better believe they can.</p><p>So far, the two have hit 10+ combined points in five of their nine Premier League appearances, whilst also hitting 9+ in two more, meaning only on two occassions has at least one of them not returned in a single gameweek.</p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 220px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Heung-Min</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Maddison</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Opp.</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Pts</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>2</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>9</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Brentford</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>11</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>3</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>3</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Man Utd</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>6</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>3</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>10</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Bournemouth</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>13</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>20</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>7</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Burnley</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>27</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>2</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>1</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Sheff Utd</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>3</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>14</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>9</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Arsenal</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>23</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>7</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>2</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Liverpool</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>9</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>3</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>6</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Luton</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>9</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>14</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>9</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Fulham</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4075%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>23</strong></td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><p>They come into the Palace fixture as the main men in the side who boast the most shots on target per game (6.8) of all Premier League outfits, with the Eagles managing just one goal across their last five games in all competitions. There's a reason you can back S<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-tottenham/32702790?gaZone=Main&gaTab=UG9wdWxhcg==&bssId=48224&bsmSt=1698433200000&bsmId=924.379074853&modules=betslip&gaMod=minimarketview&bseId=32702790&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=23a10b6ba88135604f5c23318eb00f5ae38ed7f6&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=16169601-61c3-11ee-8914-fa163ecd1f02&bsGroup=32702790">purs to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.65"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.65</span></b> on the Sportsbook</a> and the odds-against on Son and Maddison combining for 10+ points is well worth a look.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Son & Maddison to combine for 10+ FPL points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.16"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.16</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62176472%26bsmId%3D924.381232670" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Bet #2 -<a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62176542%26bsmId%3D924.381241428"> Bryan Mbeumo to score more FPL points than Robert Sanchez @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.62"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.62</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-brentford/32702801">Brentford head to an in-form Chelsea</a> on the back of a 3-0 win over Burnley. They have, however, had a poor start to the season.</p><p>One of the few shining lights for the Bees has been Bryan Mbuemo (and his partnership with Yoane Wissa) as the two fill the void left by Ivan Toney.</p><p>Mbeumo has five goals and one assist this season and sits 10th in the top scoring players list after nine games (54 points). He's also played every single minute of Brentford's PL campaign to date which is always a massive bonus for FLP manager, who do not have to worry about their man being hooked, and affecting our overall potential return.</p><p>A single goal or assist would wipe out Sanchez's clean sheet and would put Mbeumo in the driving seat to outscore the Chelsea GK, regardless of the result between the sides. Yes, Sanchez may save a pen, or accumulate additional saving points so it wouldn't be a guarantee, but, it helps to know Sanchez's highest return in a match where he has conceded is just four points.</p><p>Mbeumo has outscored Sanchez four times, but has also lost out four times (one draw) but his 14 points last time out gives us confidence against a Chelsea side who haven't managed a clean sheet in their last two.</p><p>The xP play 4.1 - 3.3 in the Chelsea GKs favour, but it would only take one moment for Mbeumo to take this head-to-head.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mbeumo to outscore Sanchez @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.62"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.62</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62176542%26bsmId%3D924.381241428" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Bet #3 - <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62176548%26bsmId%3D924.381285838">Kieran Tripper to score 4 or more FPL points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.77"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.77</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>What more can we say about Kieran Tripper when it comes to FPL? He has been a revelation over the last couple of seasons since joining Newcastle, and it is no surprise to see him as the second most selected player in the game (49.8%) behind only Erling Haaland (84.8%).</p><p>After a tough start to the season for Newcastle (D1 L3), they - and he - have been flying of late, with four wins and a draw in their last five matches, and Trippier has been at the heart of the run.</p><p>The Englishman has racked up 54 points in his last five appearances (10.8) per game, hitting double digits in three of those, including last time out against Palace (10).</p><p>No side has managed more clean sheets than Newcastle so far coming into MD10 (4) while only three sides have a lower xGA than the Magpies' 9.4. They are really back to their best from last season right now.</p><p>Not only are they keeping the opposition at bay, Trippier sits joint top of the assists chart with six - alongside Pedro Neto - with each of those coming in his last four games (at least one in each). In fact, he also sits joint-top of the chances created chart ahead of MD10 (29, same as James Maddison), and you'd be a fool not to own him with the fixtures Newcastle have coming up.</p><p>A clean sheet or an assist would basically land this one for us, unless Trippier was sent for an early bath.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Trippier to score 4+ FPL points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.77"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.77</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62176548%26bsmId%3D924.381285838" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Bet #4 - <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62188399%26bsmId%3D924.381238324">Erling Haaland to score more FPL points than Bruno Fernandes @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Odds-against on one player with 23 more overall points to outscore another? Yes please.</p><p>Bruno Fernandes sits on 40 points for the season. Erling Haaland had 39 after MD4. He's since moved onto 63 and despite a poor FPL run by his own standards (two games without a goal), he was back on the scoresheet against Brighton last week and netted twice in the Champions League.</p><p>Like we can ever count Haaland out. Now, there's been plenty of shift in the 'must-have-must-captain' mood toward Haaland, as FPL players started to play wildcards and see how his price can be loaded around so many great assets. And for some of us (who did remove Haaland), it has been so far so good.</p><p>However we all know there will be a point where it's only going to really hurt you not to own him in the game, and what better way to come into a Manchester derby with three goals in two, against Ten Hag's men who've only managed two clean sheets in the league all season.</p><p>In both of those games (Wolves, Burnley) United were fortunate not to concede, and, Copenhagen in midweek missed a last minute penalty. My point is this: give the space Man Utd have been giving to opponents this season, and City will crush them, and who better to do the crushing than the player with the highest individual xG total (8.2). Enter Erling Haaland.</p><p>Bruno's price has dropped in recent seasons after a blistering start to his Man Utd career, and the price drop is probably vindicated once again, with Man Utd's skipper only returning in three of their nine games so far.</p><p>However, if United do score, he's probably going to be involved - leading the way of all Man Utd players in FPL points this season, and, he's netted in his last two Manchester derbies. Could he rise to the occasion once again?</p><p>Well, he may do, but, he isn't Erling Haaland and he also plays for a team who have faced almost double (118) the number of shots than the Blue half of the city has (61). Therefore, especially for those who do not own him directly, backing him on the Sportsbook is a great way soften the FPL blow should he return handsomely.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Haaland to score more FPL points than Fernandes @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62188399%26bsmId%3D924.381238324" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Bet #5 - <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62188027%26bsmId%3D924.381238324">Julian Alvarez to score 9 or more FPL points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>The longshot.</p><p>Julian Alvarez has filled the void left by KDB extremely well. That isn't me saying he's meant to like-for-like, but four goals and five assists in nine Premier League appearances is a more than decent return and shows he can both score and provide for others.</p><p>That return of nine direct goal involvements puts him fourth on the fantasy list so far this season. Not bad at all.</p><p>So, can he reach nine points? Well he has managed it in three games so far (it would have been four if it wasn't for a yellow card v Wolves to finish on eight), whilst one of the three was on MD9 v Brighton, with his goal and three bonus points taking him there.</p><p>In fact, only Trippier (12) has won more bonus points than Alvarez this season (11), so a single goal may be enough to take him to the threshold we need. Failing the bonus however, we are looking for a couple of attacking returns and he can score and assist, with his 3.2 shots per 90 coupled with his 2.3 chances created per 90 giving us hope against a dodgy Man Utd backline that he's got every chance.</p><p>Of course, at <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b>, this is the long odds of the group, but a small stakes play compared to the other selections would add an extra layer of fun to the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-man-city/32702794">biggest game of the weekend.</a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Alvarez to score 9+ FPL points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62188027%26bsmId%3D924.381238324" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Fancy an Acca? Selections can be combined into one multiple!</h2><p></p><p>If you like the sound of those selections, you can combine them into one single bet!</p><p>The one caveat here is we cannot use both Haaland to outscore Bruno and Alvarez to score 9+ points as it is within the same game, but, we can combine the four short priced picks into one!</p><p>You can back Haaland to score more FPL points than Fernandes, Mbeumo to score more FPL points than Sanchez, Trippier to score 4+ FPL points and Son & Maddison to combine for 10+ FPL points this weekend into one acca that pays <b class="inline_odds" title="22.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">21/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">22.00</span></b>.</p><p>Add those to your betslip in one tap here!</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Combine four FPL selections into one Acca here @ <b class="inline_odds" title="22.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">21/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">22.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" New customers can get £20 in free bets!
New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply. Most read stories
Chelsea v Brentford: Back Both Teams To Score at the Bridge
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 5/1 correct score and 11/1 Bet Builder tip
Football Bet of the Day: Goals galore in basement clash
Dimitar Berbatov GW10 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 5/1 to 8/1
Barcelona v Real Madrid: Back Bad Man Betting's 8/1 El Clasico Bet Builder on Saturday
La Liga Tips: Back Vinícius Júnior to spark El Clásico showdown More Fantasy Premier League 