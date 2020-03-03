Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City: Jesus backed to break the deadlock

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Wednesday March 4, 19:45

BBC1

Monk under-pressure at Sheffield Wednesday

Garry Monk has described Sheffield Wednesday's dismal run of form since Christmas as the most difficult period he has faced in his managerial career. The 40-year-old saw his side produce a horror showing in the opening 30 minutes at Hillsborough on Saturday as Derby raced into a three-goal lead courtesy of Tom Lawrence's brace and a Jason Knight strike.

Wednesday pulled one back in the second half through substitute Josh Windass. But despite an improved performance after the interval, Monk's men were unable to claw their way back into the game against a Rams side which had only mustered 11 points on the road before Saturday's encounter. The Owls have now W2-D3-L8 since Boxing Day.

Steven Fletcher made his first Owls start since January but was replaced at half-time by Windass, Kadeem Harris exited in just the 38th minute and was replaced by Connor Wickham and club captain Tom Lees was also hooked at the interval as Monk displayed his displeasure at Wednesday's first-half performance. Changes are therefore expected here.

Manchester City collect another domestic trophy

Manchester City secured their third League Cup win in succession - and their fourth in five years - with victory over Aston Villa at Wembley on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side won an historic treble of domestic trophies last season with the Premier League and FA Cup, and they thoroughly deserved their latest triumph despite a spirited effort from Villa.

The Citizens looked like they would stroll to victory when Sergio Aguero's strike and Rodri's header from a corner that was hotly contested by Villa put them in complete control inside 30 minutes. Villa, while strictly second best, offered themselves a lifeline when Mbwana Samatta headed in from Anwar El Ghazi's cross four minutes before the interval.

City continued to dominate as they sought a third goal but Villa were agonisingly close to forcing extra time when Bjorn Engels saw his header from a corner turned on to the woodwork superbly by keeper Claudio Bravo. It was the underdogs' last chance and the Citizens closed out the win their superiority merited to cap yet another domestic title.

Owls big outsiders at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday are winless against Manchester City since the duo faced-off in Premier League action back in 1993. The Owls have since W0-D4-L7 against City in 11 head-to-head meetings with the most recent four all arriving in cup competitions in 2006/07 and 2014/15.

A stoppage-time winner at home to Charlton last midweek is all Sheffield Wednesday [15.00] have to show for their Hillsborough efforts in 2020. Steven Fletcher's strike was the first goal the Owls have scored here this calendar year, whilst only four points have been collected in Wednesday's last seven home encounters (W1-D1-L5) since Christmas.

Manchester City [1.22] made widespread changes to their starting XI for Sunday's cup final but still managed to take top honours with relative ease. The Citizens have now tabled four victories on the spin following wins against Real Madrid, Leicester and West Ham as Pep Guardiola eyes a ninth domestic crown since arriving in English football back in 2016.

Gabriel Jesus backed to break the deadlock

Sergio Aguero looks set to miss out on Wednesday night after he was forced off the Wembley pitch on Sunday after taking a knock to his shin. With the Argentine expected to rest with a Manchester derby on the horizon, Pep Guardiola looks likely to turn to Gabriel Jesus to lead the Man City attack at Hillsborough.

The Brazilian has notched in five of his last seven starts for the Citizens and appeals at 11/4 in the First Goalscorer market with a third of the odds paid for five places when backing the City striker each-way to break the deadlock.