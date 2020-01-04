FA Cup on Betfair: Watford hit 1.01 before three-goal Tranmere comeback

Opposing lowly Premier League sides was the way to play it on the first day of FA Cup Third Round action with Watford, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton all failing to win.

1.01 Hornets stung by Rovers

While that what a little expected in Villa's case - they were never available to back at anything bigger than [3.15] at Fulham - for Watford and Newcastle their results represented major upsets.

Both teams took the lead in their clashes but fluffed their lines - Newcastle unable to capitalise on a 1-0 advantage at Rochdale and Watford somehow chucking away a 3-0 advantage at home to Tranmere.

The Hornets were considered sure things with the three goal lead and Betfair punters piled in at the Betfair Exchange's lowest price of [1.01] with a mighty £62,000 traded on the home win. But from the 65th minute the unthinkable happened - the League One side getting one back at that point, adding a second 13 minutes later and scoring a penalty with three minutes remaining to land a replay.

The draw was backed at [350.0].

Earlier in the day, Steve Bruce's Newcastle failed to make the most of their chances at Rochdale and were made to pay. The hosts scoring an equaliser to deny Toon backers at [1.1].

Elsewhere, there were wins for Championship promotion hopefuls over Premier League relegation battlers. Sheffield Wednesday chucked Brighton out of the cup with a 1-0 win on the south coast and Fulham scored two crackers to knock Villa out of the cup.