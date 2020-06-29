FA Cup Betting: Man City odds-on to retain title

The FA Cup has its strongest last four for many years but there's no doubt which team Exchange bettors are backing to win outright: Manchester City are [1.69] to retain the trophy.

City will play Arsenal [13.5] in the semi-finals after Pep Guardiola's men beat Newcastle 2-0 on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Gunners had won 2-1 away to Sheffield United thanks to Dani Ceballos' injury-time goal.

In the other semi, Manchester United [6.2] play Chelsea [5.3] after the teams overcame Norwich and Leicester respectively this weekend.

United and Chelsea have both beaten City in the League this season - Chelsea as recently as last week and United in both Premier League meetings - and their respective managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard would love to win what would be their first major trophy as managers.

The same is true for Mikel Arteta for whom winning the FA Cup in his first season with Arsenal would be a significant coup. The Gunners have won the Cup a record 13 times.

Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley on weekend 19/20 July, with the final scheduled for 1 August at the north west London venue.

Guardiola's City chasing cup treble

City have already won the League Cup this season and their head coach Pep Guardiola is well-known trying to win every competition his side enters. Such is the strength of their squad that there is arguably no such thing as a weakened City line-up.

They are on the verge of the Champions League last-eight - leading Real Madrid 2-1 after their last-16 first leg - and bettors make them [1.8] to make it through the tie.

Guardiola, who twice won the Champions League with Barcelona, would love to land Europe's biggest prize with the Blues and they are [4.3] to do it this season for the first time in their history.

An FA Cup-Champions League-League Cup treble would almost make up for losing the Premier League title race to Liverpool and, at [3.0] to finish the season with three trophies, bettors definitely think it's a possibility.