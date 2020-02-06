FA Cup Betting: Bettors back City to retain trophy

Manchester City may have given up on winning the Premier League but bettors are backing them on the Exchange to retain the FA Cup.

With the fifth round draw complete, following this week's fourth round replays, Pep Guardiola's men are [2.88] favourites in the outright winner market ahead of their fifth round tie away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Unusually for the FA Cup, the ties will take place midweek in the week commencing 3 March, with seven confirmed for Wednesday 5th.

United face Rooney reunion at Derby

City's neighbours Manchester United are also set to face one of English football's sleeping giants. United go to Derby County, meaning a reunion with Red Devils' all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who is now player coach at the Rams.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to steer United to FA Cup glory this spring. Thirty years ago an under fire Alex Ferguson saved his job by winning the Cup - the first silverware of his reign - and the Norwegian is aiming to emulate his mentor's feat. However, bettors make United [16.0] in the outright market.

Liverpool [5.9], who came through a replay against Shrewsbury this week, are considered a better chance, even though Jurgen Klopp has fielded youth players so far.

At least the Liverpool boss, who missed Tuesday's match, will be present when the Reds play Chelsea [12.0] at Stamford Bridge in the tie of the round on 5 March.

Mourinho taking Cup seriously with Spurs

Jose Mourinho has won the Cup with Chelsea and now wants to with Spurs [8.2]. They overcame Southampton in a thrilling replay on Wednesday and Mourinho has signalled that he wants to go all the way with his new club in this competition. First they have to get past Norwich.

Then there's Arsenal [13.5], who were Cup specialists under Arsene Wenger, and play Portsmouth in the last 16.

Leicester [10.5] take on Birmingham, while Newcastle's reward for beating Oxford in a dramatic replay is a trip to Championship high-flyers West Brom. Sheffield United, who have been excellent on the road this season, go to Reading.