Europa League: Old Firm have strong chances of reaching the round of 16 according to early betting

It's not often we see European football played in Glasgow post-Christmas, let alone both halves of the Old Firm divide involved in the knockout stages of a UEFA organised competition. That's the treat that awaits followers of Celtic and Rangers in February, however.

Both teams came through tricky Europa League groups with flying colours, extending their stay into the latter part of the tournament. Celtic face FC Copenhagen over two legs, Rangers matched with Sporting Braga, matches taking place on 20 February and a week later.

The Glasgow sides know they avoided tougher tests but there are no easy games at this stage. What are the chances of either or both teams playing in the round of 16? Clues can be taken from the betting and the current odds make for interesting reading.

Celtic favourites to wrap things up early

Celtic were nothing short of sensational when finishing top of what appeared to be a testing Group E involving Cluj, Lazio and Rennes. Four wins, one draw and a single defeat gifted The Hoops 13 points which was more than enough to see them finish in pole position. To make their form more impressive, that single loss came in game six when the division had already been decided.

Neil Lennon takes his side to Parken Stadium for the opening leg with confidence in the ranks. The Scottish champions have made this trip once before, losing 3-1 back in 2006 on Champions League duty but much has changed at both clubs since. The Betfair Sportsbook has Celtic as 31/20 favourites to win the first leg and 2/5 jolly to qualify for the next phase.

Copenhagen failed to impress in Group B

Copenhagen also came through the group stages of Europe's second-string competition, ending second behind Malmo in pool B. Their form wasn't nearly as impressive as that of their opponents, returning two wins, three draws and one defeat. Finishing two points behind Malmo, FCK had enough in reserve to finish two ahead of Dynamo Kyiv in third despite losing their sixth match.

Group B wasn't as competitive as Celtic's bracket and the Danish side weren't anywhere near as impressive in coming through it either. They have a fight on their hands to retain their domestic title, FC Midtjylland laying down the challenge, and may just see the Europa League as an unwanted distraction. Copenhagen to win in front of their own fans is 7/4, the draw 21/10 with qualification chalked up as a 15/8 shot. That price is sure to attract a bit of attention.

Adventure continues for Rangers fans

Rangers' European adventure started back on 9 July in Gibraltar when hammering locals St Joseph's 4-0 in the qualifying first round. A strong argument can be made against the Scottish Premiership runners up joining the competition at the earliest opportunity and the fact the light blues have since battled through four rounds of qualifiers and the group stages backs that up. It has been a sensational achievement by the Glasgow club.

Steven Gerrard has Rangers playing with confidence once again and as well as taking them into the latter stages of Europe, the Englishman also led his team to a recent win over bitter rivals Celtic at Parkhead, something Gers haven't achieved for almost a decade. Will they continue the good fight and eliminate Sporting Braga? Rangers are 10/11 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the first tie at Ibrox and 20/23 to qualify.

Braga unbeaten when winning Group K

Braga finished fourth in the Primeira Liga last term and aren't doing too much better this season. As Rangers beat Celtic to head into the winter break on a high, Braga had failed to win nine of their first 15 league matches, leaving them a staggering 18 points off the pace set by leaders Benfica and 14 off FC Porto in the division's other Champions League slot. A top four finish looks to be the most followers of Minhotos can hope for in 2020.

Sporting Braga did achieve something Rangers couldn't during the group stages, however, and that was top their pool. The Portuguese club finished with 14 points thanks to a run of four wins and two draws, a point better than English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. Unbeaten so far, they are a competitive 9/10 to qualify or tempting 3/1 to win in Govan. The draw is 12/5.