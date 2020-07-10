Europa League Betting: Favourites United firm up in betting after draw

Manchester United are [3.2] favourites to win the Europa League after the draw for the remaining rounds put the English club in line to face FC Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Red Devils have been in scintillating form since the restart, winning four of their five Premier League matches as well as reaching the last four in the FA Cup. They lead Austrian club LASK 5-0 ahead of their Europa League round of 16 second leg on 5 August.

Rangers will host Bayer Leverkusen on the same date, although the Scottish club go into that tie 3-1 down from their first leg defeat n Germany.

The other English club in the competition, Wolves [7.4], will host Olympiakos. The score in that tie is 1-1 after the first leg in Greece before lockdown. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have also been playing well since the resumption and will fancy their chances of coming through the tie.





If they do that they'll be involved in the quarter-finals the following week where they'll face Roma or Sevilla. Both clubs are enjoying good campaigns, sitting fifth in Serie A and fourth in the La Liga respectively.

They were unable to play their first leg so the tie will be settled over a single match, as will Inter v Getafe.

Getting ahead of yourself is risky in knockout football but there is the possibility of an all-English semi-final, as United and Wolves will meet if both come through the last 16 and quarter-finals.

Big names set for knockout tournament in Germany

Due to the complication caused by the covid-19 pandemic the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Germany between 10 and 21 August. All ties will be single-leg fixtures.

There are several big names left in the competition. Inter follow United in the outright betting at [6.4].

Antonio Conte is in his first season with I Nerazzurri and former-United striker Romelu Lukaku is leading the attack with 26 goals. Conte's final act as Chelsea boss was to beat the Red Devils in the FA Cup final of 2018.

Then there's Leverkusen [7.0] who have completed a strong campaign in the Bundesliga, will be fresh for the resumption of European competition and should relish playing the final rounds in their own country.