Euro 2024: England dominate major betting markets before round of 16

3/1 favourites England may have luck of the draw

Spain and Germany also among leading contenders

Latest odds for Golden Boot, Player of Tournament and more

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!

Bettors are keeping faith with England ahead of the start of the knockout stages at Euro 2024. The Three Lions have been disappointing so far but they are 3/14.00 favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the tournament.

They play Slovakia on Sunday in the round of 16 on Sunday and are firm favourites to qualify from the tie. England's favouritism is in part down to their place what appears to be the most favourable side of the draw.

The official #Euro2024 last 16;



🇩🇪 Germany v Denmark 🇩🇰

🇪🇸 Spain v Georgia 🇬🇪

France v Belgium

Portugal v Slovenia

Switzerland v Italy

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮 England v Slovakia

🇷🇴Romania v Netherlands

Austria v Turkey



Who are you backing? pic.twitter.com/6vtD0hQvmf -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 26, 2024

Spain 10/34.33, Germany 9/25.50, France 11/26.50 and Portugal 6/17.00are all on the opposite side of the draw, so if England win their games they will not have to face any of the other teams that are fancied in the betting until the final.

They could, however, been on course for a meeting with defending champions Italy in the quarter-finals. The Azzurri are 16/117.00 to go all the way again.

If England can shake off their sluggish start to the tournament then they have a favourable path to the final.

England are 11/102.11 to reach a consecutive Euro 2024 final. Three years ago, at the delayed Euro 2020, they were defeated on penalties by Italy and the odds indicate that this time Harry Kane and co. could go one better.

Who are England's likeliest opponents if they do reach the final? Spain are 23/103.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook after impressing in the Group stages at Euro 2024. They have won all three of their matches so far without conceding a goal and will be fearsome opponents for plucky Georgia in the round of 16.

Germany would relish a final on home soil and are 5/23.50 to get there. They have been disappointing at tournaments since winning the 2014 World Cup, and came into this one with plenty to prove, but impressive wins have given fans belief that it could be there time to lift a trophy again.

France are 11/43.75 to get to their first Euros final since 2016 when they lost to Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates are 9/25.50 while the Netherlands are 10/34.33.

The biggest moves in the market after the Group stage are Austria - into 9/110.00 from 25/126.00 pre-tournament.

Kylian Mbappe got off the mark at Euro 2024 with a goal in France's final Group game against Poland. Arguably the best player at the tournament, the French forward is 6/17.00 to win the Golden Boot.

Harry Kane is also on one goal and, with the England captain often coming good in the knockout rounds, is 15/2 here.

Germany's Jamal Musiala 11/112.00 and Niclas Fullkrug 12/113.00 have both scored two goals and will be crucial to hosts' chances of going deep in the tournament.

The current top scorer, however, is Georgia's Georges Mikautadze 12/113.00 who hit three goals in his country's Group matches as they pulled off a big upset to reach the last 16. He was backed at 200/1201.00 by 10 Betfair punters before his goals saw his odds shorten.

Jude Bellingham was brilliant for England in their opening win over Serbia but ineffective in the draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

The Real Madrid man, however, has shown that he can thrive on the biggest stages and that's why he is 8/19.00 to win Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024.

Joining the England man as co-favourites are Germany's Musiala and veteran midfielder Toni Kroos who would love to sign off his brilliant career in style this summer.

The biggest mover in the market during the Group stages was N'Golo Kante. The France midfielder was 80/181.00 before the tournament kicked off and is now 12/113.00 thanks to his all action displays for Les Bleus.

When it comes to Young Player of the Tournament, Musiala is 9/43.25 and Bellingham 6/17.00.

Spain's Nico Williams has seen his odds cut from 20/121.00 to 12/113.00 thanks to his impressive displays.

Romania's Dennis Man 8/19.00 is the favourite to provide the most assists at Euro 2024 after getting two in the Group stage. His team won Group E to set up a second round tie against the Netherlands and, if Romania are to enjoy more success, Man will be vital for them.

As for some more familiar contenders, Germany's Ilkay Gundogan is 9/110.00 while Portugal's Bruno Fernandes and Xavi Simons are both 16/117.00.

Bukayo Saka 20/121.00 is the shortest price England player in the market.