Euro 2024 Golden Boot: 5/2 Kane and 4/11 Olmo set for final shootout

England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.

English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.

England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.

He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.

In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).

Recommended Bet Back Marc Cucurella to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4) NOW SBK 1/1

Harry Kane is 5/23.50 to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot after scoring his third goal of the tournament in England's 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands.

Kane's first half penalty put him level with Spain's Dani Olmo on three goals at the top of the leading goalscorer charts.

The Spaniard is the 4/111.36 favourite in the Golden Boot market due to his two assists at the tournament.

UEFA rules state that should two or more players be tied with the same amount of goals, then the Golden Boot will be awarded to the player with the most assists. Kane has no assists at the tournament.

The England captain must score more than Olmo in the final, or assist three or more goals, to win the Golden Boot.

He's scored eight goals in his last nine appearances in the knockout stages of major competitions (World Cups/Euros), with six goals in eight such games at the UEFA European Championship finals.

Spain are 8/111.73 favourites to win Euro 2024 and England are 23/20.

Olmo was 500/1 for Golden Boot

Olmo was 500/1501.00 in the Golden Boot winner market as recently as 25 June.

Six Betfair customers backed him at 80/181.00, including one who placed £5 each-way which will return £490 if the Spanish player takes the prize.

Dani Olmo has scored in each of his last three games at the UEFA European Championship finals. Only David Villa - at the 2010 World Cup - has scored in four successive games of a major tournament for Spain.

Kane has not played to his usual high standards in Germany, and there is speculation that he is still being dogged by an injury he picked up playing for Bayern Munich, but the fact is that England are in the final and their star striker can still win the Golden Boot.

Player of Tournament fav Lamal was 50/1

Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal is 15/8 to win Player of the Tournament but 19 punters backed him at 50/1 before a ball was kicked in Germany.

One of those placed a £15 stake and will win £765 if the teenager takes the award.

Spain stars occupy the top four places in the Player of the Tournament market, with Rodri next at 7/24.50. The Manchester City midfielder was backed by 100 punters at a high of 33/134.00.

Olmo is 6/17.00 and a match-winning performance in the final could yet see him combine this award and the Golden Boot. If so, the punter who put £12.50 on him to win Player of the Tournament would scoop £837.50.

Fabian Ruiz 7/18.00 completes the Spanish top four in the market before Jude Bellingham who is England's shortest priced player at 15/28.50.