England 4/1 4.80 favs after qualifying for Euro 2024

Scotland also through to finals in Germany

Wales' dream still alive with two qualifiers to play

England are the 5.04/1 favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win Euro 2024 after they confirmed their place in Germany with a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley.

France 5.59/2 come next in the market and hosts Germany 8.27/1 follow them.

England qualify for Euro 2024 with two to play

There is one more round of qualifiers to be played next month when Gareth Southgate's men will host Malta (17 November) and travel to North Macedonia (20 November).

The Three Lions need one more win to make sure they win their group and fans will fancy their chances of doing that after they came from behind to sweep aside Italy in a stunning second-half display.

Finishing top of their qualifying group would improve their seeding at the tournament and potentially give them a more favourable draw for the Group stage.

Scotland and Spain battle for top spot

Scotland were the first of the home nations to qualify and also confirmed their place with two games to spare.

They are second in Group A but level on points with Spain, who have also qualified, so Steve Clarke's side could yet finish top if they beat Georgia and Norway next month.

The Spanish are, however, heavy odds-on to top the group and currently boast a superior goal difference.

Spain 8.415/2 are among the top teams in the Euro 2024 market while you can get 70.069/1 on Scotland going all the way.

Win means Wales can still qualify

Wales' stirring 2-1 win over Croatia on Sunday means Robert Page's team can still qualify for Euro 2024.

The Welsh are battling it out with Luka Modric and co. for the runners-up spot in Group D behind runaway leaders Turkey.

Wales and Croatia both have 10 points and two to play. Page's side go to Armenia on Saturday 18 November before hosting Turkey in their final match three days later.

Wales disappointed at the World Cup last year but their fans will not need to be reminded that the last time the Euros were held on the continent they reached the semi-finals at France 2016.

Their performance against Croatia on Sunday showed that they are determined to be in Germany next summer.

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will take place across 10 cities in Germany from June 14th to July 14th. Despite hosting matches in the country before, this is actually the first time a reunified Germany will host the tournament as one.

Germany beat out Turkey in the process to be awareded the tournament.

Matches will be played in Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Stuttgart, Gelsenkirchen, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Leipzig.

The draw for the tournament will take place in early Decemeber, with the final open spots to be determined via the playoffs in the final European international break of the season in March 2024.

How do Euro 2024 qualifiers play-offs work?

Once the final round of qualifiers have been played in November, 12 teams will go through to compete in the play-offs which will be held in March.

As this is UEFA they have come up with a complicated way of determining which 12 teams will be taking part. It is based on performance in the most recent Nations League.

Northern Ireland are fifth out of six teams in Group H so their players can almost certainly book their summer holidays for 2024.

Republic of Ireland are fourth in Group B and have missed out on qualifying automatically after falling to a 2-0 defeat to Greece. But the Irish may be in luck and could yet reach the play-offs if results go their way next month.

Which nations have already qualified for Euro 2024?