Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back the 7/1 boosted fouls treble on Tuesday

Tuesday brings us the final two games from the Round of 16 and two very competitive games on paper that should be feisty affairs and hopefully provide us with plenty of fouls

Leg #1 - Denzel Dumfries to commit 1 or more first half fouls

Denzel Dumfries, Netherlands' dynamic full back is just as effective going forward as he is defensively, but also has questions regarding his temperament which we have seen boil over before.

During this tournament he's already averaged three fouls per game so clearly he stands out as one of the go to players for a first half foul here. Romania have tricky wide players too which he will be up against and with the magnitude of the game hopefully we see him making some rash challenges.

Leg #2 - Denis Dragus to commit 1 or more first half fouls

Denis Dragus is already a player we've included twice before and he has made fouls in both games. The high pressure forward will be a key component once more especially if Romania want to have any chance of progressing here.

His foul averages stand at 2.3 per game this tournament and the same average across the last 30+ games in Turkey this season.

Leg #3 - Marcel Sabizter to commit 1 or more first half fouls

Marcel Sabitzer has been one of Austrias stand out players so far and although he might be a player that goes under the radar for fouls, we believe in this game against a Turkish side who love making games a proper battle with plenty of fouls and cards.

Sabitzer is all energy and effective up and down the pitch for Austria, he will need to be bang at it from the start here to match what we believe the Turkish side will bring in terms of early pressure and tempo.

Recommended Bet

Back the first half fouls treble

SBK7/1

