Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 9/4 and 11/2 fouls Bet Builders in Spain v France

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/1 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Virgil Van Dijk to commit 1 or more fouls v England - was 1/3 - NOW SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Semi-final tips - Listen here!

Tip 1 - Back Rodri and Rabiot each to commit 1+ first half fouls

Rodri has started every game for Spain and has received three yellow cards but he avoided suspension after bookings were wiped clean from the earlier rounds. He has committed five fouls so far for his three cards, showing he is committing more cynical fouls, mostly preventing opposition counter-attacks. He now faces a fast counter-attacking France side and will be keen to stop Kylian Mbappe receiving through balls which could play into a first half-fouls bet.

Rodri has averaged 1.3 fouls per game so far this Euros which is exactly the same average as he had last season for Manchester City, despite City dominating possession in most games. Spain have probably been the most impressive side so far at Euro 2024, but France have been excellent over the years in games that matter the most, and we expect France will have large spells of pressure. Rodri's physicality, winning mentality and defensive responsibilities will be called upon.

Adrien Rabiot had to sit out France's penalty victory over Portugal as he was suspended from picking up two yellow cards. Despite Camavinga playing well in Rabiot's place, the latter is expected to be recalled into the starting line-up.

Rabiot has committed an average of 1.3 fouls per game in his four games at the Euros, which is below the 1.5 per game average that he committed last season for Juventus. Spain will stick to their fast one touch football, utilising their youngsters' pace, so Rabiot's ability to break up play could be essential if France are to qualify. We are backing Rabiot to commit another first-half foul.

The double on Rodri and Rabiot to commit a first-half fouls has been boosted from [1.93/1] to 9/43.25.

Recommended Bet Back the first-half fouls double SBK 9/4

Tip 2 - Back Rodri, Rabiot and Morata to commit 1+ first half fouls

Now add Spain striker Alvaro Morata to make a first-half fouls treble.

He was rumoured to be suspended for this game after it seemed he was booked during Spain's celebration in injury-time, after snatching a late winner against Germany. UEFA have since confirmed that it was actually Fabian Ruiz who was shown the yellow card and that Morata is not suspended for this game.

Despite Morata having an average tournament, and not scoring since the opening game, he is expected to retain his place leading the line, with Williams and Yamal either side of him.

Morata has averaged 1.8 fouls per game so far in the Euros, which is a lot when you consider that he has been subbed off in all four games that he started in the second-half, and only got 20 minutes against Albania. Morata has committed nine fouls in those five games, in just 310 minutes, which gives him an average of a foul every 34.5 minutes.

He is great value to continue that average here against a much tougher opposition and we are backing him as part of a tasty treble.

This first half fouls treble has been boosted from just under 5/16.00 to 11/26.50.

Recommended Bet Back the first-half fouls treble SBK 11/2

This first half fouls tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipman Tips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website www.tipmantips.com. You can claim a completely free month trial here: https://www.tipmantips.com/em-opt-in.