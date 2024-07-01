Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 8/1 fouls Acca across Monday's two games

Rabiot v De Bruyne could lead to French foul



Leg #1 - Adrien Rabiot to commit 1+ first half fouls

France haven't really got going at all yet in an attacking sense, scoring just two goals in three group games, one own goal and one penalty. They have however conceded just one goal, which is partly due to Adrien Rabiot's excellence in tracking back and breaking up play. The Juventus centre-mid has started all three games so far and is expected to start again alongside Kante and Tchouameni.

Rabiot has committed four fouls in his 222 minutes so far in the tournament, averaging a foul every 55 minutes. They now face a much tougher opposition in Belgium who will look to play through talisman Kevin De Bruyne and France won't have it all their way here.

Rabiot averaged 1.5 fouls per game this season for Juventus and was fouled himself 1.3 times whilst competing in over 12 duels per game completing just under two tackles per game. We anticipate an end to end game here with Rabiot committing a first half foul.

Leg #2 - Adam Gnezda Cerin to commit 1+ first half fouls

Adam Gnezda Cerin has played for 90 minutes in all three of Slovenia's group games and is expected to start again. Slovenia remain unbeaten in the tournament so far and Genzda Cerin has been instrumental to that. His physicality and breaking up play is pivotal to Slovenia's success so far.

Genzda Cerin has averaged a huge three fouls per game so far in the Euros and averages 1.9 fouls per game at club level. Remarkably, he hasn't been shown a yellow card yet despite committing nine fouls in the group phase.

Portugal are big favourites to win the game and should dominate possession, increasing the chances of a Genzda Cerin first half foul.

Leg #3 - Brune Fernandes to commit 1+ first half fouls

Bruno Fernandes was rested in Portugal's loss to Georgia and is expected to be recalled into the line up here following his excellent display in the first two games. Fernandes committed two fouls in two games averaging one foul per game, however he does commit 1.2 fouls per game in the Premier League for Manchester United and is very prone to receiving a card.

Fernandes, as we know, is very emotional and passionate and often this boils over. Portugal will press high and fast and try to get the game won early on to ease the nerves, which should play well into Portugal's attacking players committing first half fouls.

This first half fouls treble has been boosted from 6/17.00 to 8/19.00 and can be found below.

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 8/1 9.00

