Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 7/1 fouls Acca across Monday's two games
The final Group B games take place on Sunday evening, and with three of the four sides in action all having a chance of finishing runners-up to Spain Tipman Tips has put together a first half fouls treble...
Kovacic to commit a foul in feisty affair
Modric presence can lead to Pellegriini fouling
Ramadani has a key midfield role
Leg #1 - Matteo Kovacic to commit 1+ first half fouls
Matteo Kovacic has been a solid performer for Croatia and has shown plenty of energy in both games so far. He has been averaging 2.5 tackles per game so far in the tournament and 1.5 fouls per game. With so much riding on this for month teams you can expect a feisty affair and Kovacics energy will be vital.
Leg #2 - Lorenzo Pellegrini to commit 1+ first half fouls
Lorenzo Pellegrini in the heat of Italy's midfield has been performing to a high standard as he did for Roma this season. He's a key player in the Italian side and a bit of a leader so he will be expected to lead by example. Landed for us in the first game with a first half foul and has been averaging decent tackles and fouls per game this season both for club and country. With him likely to stop Modric dictating the game from deep he will play a pivotal role.
Leg #3 - Yiber Ramadani to commit 1+ first half fouls
Albania face Spain with a chance still of qualifying but it will be difficult against a strong looking Spanish side, albeit changes will be likely. Yiber Ramadani has averaged 2 tackles per game and 1.2 fouls this season. With a fast start imperative for the Albanians to stop the Spanish side playing he will play a key role in the middle of the park.
Back first-half fouls treble
This first half fouls tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipmantips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website www.tipmantips.com. You can claim a completely free month trial here: https://www.tipmantips.com/em-opt-in.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
