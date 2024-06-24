Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 7/1 fouls Acca across Monday's two games

Leg #1 - Matteo Kovacic to commit 1+ first half fouls

Matteo Kovacic has been a solid performer for Croatia and has shown plenty of energy in both games so far. He has been averaging 2.5 tackles per game so far in the tournament and 1.5 fouls per game. With so much riding on this for month teams you can expect a feisty affair and Kovacics energy will be vital.

Leg #2 - Lorenzo Pellegrini to commit 1+ first half fouls

Lorenzo Pellegrini in the heat of Italy's midfield has been performing to a high standard as he did for Roma this season. He's a key player in the Italian side and a bit of a leader so he will be expected to lead by example. Landed for us in the first game with a first half foul and has been averaging decent tackles and fouls per game this season both for club and country. With him likely to stop Modric dictating the game from deep he will play a pivotal role.

Leg #3 - Yiber Ramadani to commit 1+ first half fouls

Albania face Spain with a chance still of qualifying but it will be difficult against a strong looking Spanish side, albeit changes will be likely. Yiber Ramadani has averaged 2 tackles per game and 1.2 fouls this season. With a fast start imperative for the Albanians to stop the Spanish side playing he will play a key role in the middle of the park.

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 7/1 8.00

