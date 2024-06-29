Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 6/1 fouls Acca across Saturday's two games

Seven fouls in three games already for Freuler

Tougher test for Germany can lead to Andrich foul

Delaney likely to come into crunch midfield role for Denmark

Leg #1 - Remo Freuler to commit 1+ first half fouls

Switzerland finished runners up in Group A after Germany scored a 92nd minute equaliser to prevent them from winning the Group. Centre midfielder Remo Freuler started all three group games for Switzerland and played 250 minutes where he committed seven fouls. That's a foul every 35.7 minutes of football. With all to play for and a place in the quarter-final, you would expect a similar amount of fouls from the Bologna midfielder.

Switzerland face a tough challenge up against last Euro champions, Italy, who scored a 98th minute equaliser to qualify ahead of Croatia.

Freuler averaged 1.5 fouls per game last season for Bologna and is currently averaging 2.3 fouls per game at the Euros. He received nine yellow cards in 32 league appearances for Bologna last season and has already received one yellow at this tournament, and three during qualification. Everything points towards a Freuler first half foul here.

Leg #2 - Robert Andrich to commit 1+ first half fouls

Germany and Bayer Leverkusen centre-mid Robert Andrich has started all three games so far for the hosts. Andrich has been subbed in the second half in all three games and has therefore only played a total of 182 minutes and has committed five fouls. That's a foul every 36.4 minutes. He averaged 1.19 fouls per game last season for Leverkusen and has officially averaged 1.7 per game during the Euros.

Germany face a tougher test now as they go up against a Denmark side who have lost just one of their last 15 games and drew all three group games conceding just seven shots on target. With a quarter-final place at stake and emotions high in front of a home crowd, we anticipate Andrich will continue his fouls per minute average and commit a first half foul here.

Leg #3 - Thomas Delaney to commit 1+ first half fouls

Denmark are without centre midfielder Morten Hjulmand who misses this game through suspension after collecting two bookings in the group phase. It is therefore likely that Thomas Delaney will be called upon to replace him in the starting line up.

Delaney has only played 14 minutes so far in the Euros but the fact he was brought on for the final 15 minutes of the Serbia game shows he is likely going to start here against Germany. The Anderlecht midfielder has vast international experience for Denmark over the last decade and his experience will be vital if Denmark are to qualify.

Delaney received six yellow cards last season in 23 league games for Anderlecht where he averaged 1.7 fouls per game whilst competing in over 17 duels per game on average. It's likely Germany will have a large share of possession and pressure and Delaney's physicality, and defensive duties will be called upon. It's highly likely that if Delaney starts, he will commit at least one first half foul.



This first half fouls treble has been boosted from 4/15.00 to 6/17.00 and can be found below.

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 6/1 7.00

