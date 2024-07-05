Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 6/1 fouls Acca across Friday's two games

Portugal v France SuperBoost

You can now back Cristiano Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots in tonight's game with France at 1/12.00! Superboosted up from 1/21.50!

Ronaldo has had 20 shots at Euro 2024 so far, which coming into the quarter-final stages, is at least five more than any other player. Indeed, against Slovenia last time out, Ronaldo had eight attempts, six of which came before extra-time.

Ronaldo has also attempted 3 or more shots in each of his last 16 matches for club and country, amassing 81 shots at goal at an average of 5.1 per game.

Recommended Bet Back Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots on target (was 1/2) - NOW SBK 1/1

Leg #1 - Kai Havertz to commit 1+ first half fouls

Kai Havertz has had a brilliant tournament so far and has lead the line so well for the German side, being a crucial focal point and he's not afraid to mix it up and get involved in the physical battles with opposition centre backs. He has averaged 1.3 fouls per game this tournament which is identical to his premier league stats.

With the magnitude of the game and the importance of him to hold the ball up so Germany can get higher up the pitch and play off him you have to fancy him to make a few fouls at least in this match.

Leg #2 - Robert Andrich to commit 1+ first half fouls

Robert Andrich has had some season, not being on the losing side in any match as he missed Leverkusen's Europa League final. The dynamic midfielder has been all action this tournament averaging 2.0 fouls per game and 3.0 tackles. Having watched him at times he has seemed rash with some challenges, maybe the occasion getting the better of him.

Up against some technicians in the Spanish side and players who are clever at buying fouls we would be very suprised if he's not making multiple fouls here.

Leg #3 - Bruno Fernandes to commit 1+ first half fouls

Bruno Fernandes has arguably been Portugal's best player so far and has taken responsibility in deeper roles at times which has resulted in plenty of fouls. He's averaging 2.3 tackles per game and 1.3 fouls but taken into account some of the group games where they dominated the ball against a lesser quality of opposition.

Up against a France side who will be deemed as favourites and some very sharp quick attacking threats he will be tasked with helping out in defensive positions. Portugal will more than likely have to be dogged and try and stop France playing in our opinion so we fancy plenty of Portuguese fouls.

This first half fouls treble has been boosted to 6/17.00 and can be found below.

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 6/1 7.00

