Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 5/1 fouls Acca across Wednesday's group deciders

Leg #1 - Zeki Celik to commit 1+ first half fouls

Zeki Celik has some very strong foul averages and is always partial to a yellow card at both club and international level. Averaging two tackles per game and 1.3 fouls domestically he has kept similar averages at Euro 2024 so far. It's a must not lose game to secure qualification for Turkey and they've been a side who have made plenty of fouls already so far.

Leg #2 - Ondrej Duda to commit 1+ first half fouls

Ondrej Duda has already averaged two fouls per game this tournament and those averages were backed up during his domestic campaign. Combative midfielder who will be pivotal in the Slovakian midfield. With both teams on three points and the other two teams in this group it's effectively a knockout game for both sides which should result in plenty of fouls.

Leg #3 - Denis Dragus to commit 1+ first half fouls

Denis Dragus the number nine for Romania has some very high foul averages, domestically 2.3 fouls per game and in this tournament 2.5. He's a hard working high pressing forward who likes to put his foot in and the main man at starting the Romanian press off. Based on his style of play and the importance of the game it's very difficult to see him not chalking up a few fouls.

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 5/1 6.00

