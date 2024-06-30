Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 5/1 fouls Acca across Sunday's two games

Saka's passion may result in a first half foul

Club stats suggest Kucka is value to commit a foul

Spain dominance likely to frustrate Georgia's midfielders

Leg #1 - Bukayo Saka to commit 1+ first half fouls

England have flattered to deceive so far in the Euros with just one win over Serbia in the group stages, scoring just two goals in all three group games. Slovakia however scored in all three group games and beat Belgium so this tie will not all go England's way, who remain big favourites to win the match and favourites to win the tournament, thanks to a very favourable draw.

Bukayo Saka has started all three games for England, and since claiming an assist in the first game after just 13 minutes, has failed to perform. Saka as we know through watching him weekly in the Premier League, is often amongst the challenges and commits an average of 1.26 fouls per game for Arsenal, and is fouled himself 2.15 times per game on average, while competing in over 13 duels per match. He also received four yellow cards in those 35 league games last season.

So far in the Euros, Saka has averaged 1.3 fouls per game for Southgate's side but has been subbed off in all three games. This is a huge, must win game for England, and Saka will be desperate to hush the critics and play a big part here. We expect the emotion and passion to lead to plenty of fouls and are backing Saka to commit one in the first half.

Leg #2 - Juraj Kucka to commit 1+ first half fouls

Juraj Kucka has played 90 minutes in all three of Slovakia's group games and is expected to maintain his place in their biggest game yet, as they are big underdogs against England. Kucka plays club football for Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava, where he featured 33 times last season in all competitions.

Kucka averaged 1.7 fouls per game for Bratislava in the league and was fouled himself an average of 2.8 times per game while competing in over 20 duels per game. The stats show he is clearly a very physical player and always in the thick of the action. So far in the Euros that hasn't quite been the case, as Kucka has only made two fouls averaging 0.7 fouls per game.

His foul statistics so far in the Euros is possibly why the odds are generous for a first half foul, for a player who is so involved in fouls at club level. England will dominate possession and Slovakia will be keen to press them and stop them playing, this will suit our first half fouls bet.

Leg #3 - Giorgi Kochorashvili to commit 1+ first half fouls

Giorgi Kochorashvili has started all three group games for Georgia as they battled back from an opening 3-1 defeat to Turkey, to qualify from Group F as one of the best third placed sides. Georgia beat a much changed Portugal side, who had already sealed qualification, 2-0.

Levante and Georgia centre-mid Kochorashvili was excellent in all three games and will be expected to keep his place in their biggest challenge yet, Spain. Georgia are huge underdogs here but have nothing to lose and will continue to play fast counter-attacking and exciting football.

Kochorashvili averaged 1.64 fouls committed per game for Levante last season and was fouled 1.3 times per game. He has averaged 2 fouls per game throughout the group phase. Spain will dominate possession and large periods of this game, so we expect Kochorashvili to maintain his foul statistics and commit at least one in the first half of the game.



This first half fouls treble has been boosted from 3/14.00 to 5/16.00 and can be found below.

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 5/1 6.00

