Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 15/2 fouls Bet Builder across Saturday's matches

Leg #1 - Tomas Soucek to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half

Tomas Soucek was true to form as we correctly tipped him to make a first half foul in Czech Republic's first game. Soucek averages 1.2 fouls per game and with Czech Republic favourites to beat Georgia here, they must chase the game from the kick off.

As we know from watching Soucek for West Ham in the Premier League, Soucek doesn't have the best discipline record and is always in the thick of the action. He received seven cards in 37 league games this season and Czech Republic will need Soucek to be at his best here if they are to beat an exciting Georgia side who will likely play on the counter-attack.

Leg #2 - Hakan Calhanoglu to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half

Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu will almost certainly retain his place in the Turkey line up as their star man. Calhanoglu was booked in his opener against Georgia as he committed two fouls, though he'll be keen to avoid another booking here.

Turkey this time face group favourites Portugal who failed to impress much in their opener and this game could be much tighter than it looks on paper.

Calhanoglu averaged 1.3 fouls per game for Inter Milan last season as he picked up nine bookings in all competitions. He will need to be at his best if Turkey are to get any points from this game and with Portugal's midfield stars demanding the ball, it should play into a first half foul.

Leg #3 - Denis Dragus to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half

The final game sees Belgium take on high flying Romania in a game they really must win if they want to qualify in top spot. The three sides above Belgium all sit on three points so Belgium must turn up here or could face a shock early knockout from the competition. Belgium are big favourites again and will expect to get the job done however, Romania may look to frustrate and hit Belgium on the counter attack as they often did to Ukraine in their opening game.

Romania forward Denis Dragus was excellent in his opening game as he notched a goal, but he also committed three fouls in that game and averages a huge 2.2 fouls per game.

Recommended Bet Back the first half fouls treble SBK 15/2

