Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 11/4 and 7/1 fouls Bet Builders in Netherlands v England

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Semi-final tips - Listen here!

Tip 1 - Back Saka and Simons each to commit 1+ first half fouls

The last of the semi-finals as Netherlands face the pre-tournament favourites, England, in Dortmund.

Netherlands boast an incredible head-to-head record over England losing just two of their previous 14 encounters. They'll be hoping to continue this record against an England team who are yet to showcase their talents or really leave their mark on the competition, despite being favourites here in a potentially very exciting semi-final.

Bukayo Saka has been England's stand out player so far for England, and the ratings agree with us. Saka has notched one assist, one goal and converted his penalty in exquisite style as England knocked Switzerland out of the competition.

Saka has been asked to play a range of roles but has looked most dangerous cutting in from the right-hand side. Saka has committed just five fouls so far in the Euros which is far below his historic averages for club and country, averaging just one foul per game.

The left-footed talent averaged 1.26 fouls per game last season for Arsenal and was fouled himself an average of 2.15 times per game. Remarkably Saka has never been shown a card whilst playing for England but averages five bookings per season for Arsenal in the Premier League whilst competing in an average of 13 duels per game.

Netherlands will be England's toughest test yet by a distance, and Saka's defensive duties will be just as important as his attacking duties. We expect him to commit a first half foul.

Xavi Simons has been below par at the Euros so far according to popular pundit Ian Wright who said he was 'disappointed' by the performances of the Arsenal target. Simons has had much transfer speculation surrounding him, but will be hoping to block out the noise and the critics and help his side progress here against a stubborn England side.

The PSG and Netherlands playmaker has two assists and had a disallowed goal by VAR in their draw against France and in our opinion has faced unfair criticism as he has played a vital role in Netherlands reaching the semi-final.

Simons has committed six fouls so far at Euro 2024, averaging 1.2 fouls per game, which works out as a foul every 61 minutes of football. Simons committed an averaged of 1.08 fouls per game for Leipzig last season and was fouled at an average of 2.33 times per game. Simons picked up 11 bookings in 32 league appearances for Leipzig last season and was also booked in their quarter final win over Turkey.

The 21-year-old will have to be at his best if Netherlands are to qualify here and will be hoping to leave his mark on the game. England will likely have the larger percentage of possession in the middle of the park and this should play well into Simons committing a first half foul.

Recommended Bet Back the first-half fouls double SBK 11/4

Tip 2 - Back Saka, Simons and Shaw each to commit 1+ first half fouls

Now add England left-back Luke Shaw to make a first-half fouls treble.

Luke Shaw made his long-anticipated return to the squad after not featuring since February for Manchester United. The Man Utd defender was brought on to replace Trippier at left wing back for England and immediately offered the side something different and more shape.

Its expected Shaw will be called upon to start his first game here after Southgate confirmed Shaw is fit to start and will undoubtedly strengthen the line up having a left footed player in his natural position.

Shaw played 44 minutes in the Quarter-Final and committed one foul. He averaged 1.21 fouls per game last season for Man United in his 13 appearances, and 1.63 fouls per game the season before when he featured heavily.

Shaw was booked six times for Man United last season in just 12 Premier League appearances, which worked out at a booking every 160.5 minutes. It's yet to be seen how Shaw's fitness is and how he will cope starting a game after such a lengthily time out, but a player who already commits plenty of fouls, it certainly strengthens a case for a first half foul if he isn't fully up to fitness.



Recommended Bet Back the first-half fouls treble SBK 7/1

