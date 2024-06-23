Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 11/2 fouls Acca across Sunday's two games

Sunday afternoon and it's all to play for as we close out Group A. Scotland take on Hungary in Stuttgart with both sides desperately needing to pick up their first win to have any hopes of qualifying.

The hosts Germany then face Switzerland in Frankfurt with top spot still at stake. A draw would be enough to see Germany seal top spot while Switzerland need a win to overtake Germany, but a point would guarantee them second place and qualification.

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily - Listen to Sunday's tips here!

Leg #1 - John McGinn to commit 1+ first half fouls

Aston Villa captain and Scotland international John McGinn is almost certainly going to retain his place in the team here in what is a massive game for Scotland. McGinn hasn't had the best of two games so far and has failed to live up to his usual standards and will be desperate to make amends here and give Scotland a fighting chance of qualifying for the first time in their history.

McGinn is known for his unique playing style and low centre of gravity making him a very tough opponent. He has committed an average of 1.5 fouls per game so far this tournament whilst averaging 1.1 fouls per game last season for Villa. He also received nine yellow cards and a red card in his 35 league appearances last season and was booked in his last game as Scotland drew with Switzerland.



Leg #2 - Attila Fiola to commit 1+ first half fouls

Attila Fiola looks set to retain his place in the back line for Hungary as he played 90 minutes in both of their first games and has been a regular in his national side for over a decade. Hungary really haven't lived up to their reputation or the side that beat England 4-0 just two years ago in the Nations League with much of the same players.

Hungary need to beat Scotland to have any hopes of qualifying as one of the third place sides. This will ultimately lead to frustration out of possession the longer the game stays at 0-0.

Fiola has committed five fouls in his opening two games giving him an average of 2.5 fouls per game. Fiola has averaged a card roughly every three games throughout his career and is known for his physicality and does not have the best discipline record. With all to play for here, we are taking a first half foul.

Leg #3 - Remo Freuler to commit 1+ first half fouls

The final game of Group A sees hosts Germany and Switzerland battle it out for top spot in the group, although we suspect Switzerland would settle for a point now and guarantee second place qualification. Germany have played some scintillating football in the opening games and have arguably been the best side in the tournament, scoring seven and conceding just one, which was an own goal.

Swiss and Bologna centre-mid Remo Freuler is almost certain to retain his place in the middle of the park alongside captain Granit Xhaka. Freuler has committed five fouls in his opening two games giving him an average of 2.5 fouls per game. He averaged 1.4 fouls per game for Bologna this season in Serie A where he received nine yellow cards in just 32 league appearances. Switzerland will likely be fighting for a point here whilst Germany will be chasing all three points which should see Freuler working hard out of possession for large periods of the game, which should play nicely into a first half fouls bet.

This first half fouls treble has been boosted from 6/17.00 to 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 11/2 6.50

This first half fouls tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipmantips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website www.tipmantips.com. You can claim a completely free month trial here: https://www.tipmantips.com/em-opt-in.