Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back a 7/1 fouls acca across Monday's three games

Dragus not afraid to get stuck in

Onana and Duda are all-action midfielders

Pivotal role for Rabiot in the middle of the park

Leg #1 - Denis Dragus to commit 1+ first half foul

Denis Dragus is likely to be Romania's main man in attack and has had a productive season netting 14 times but it's his work off the ball that adds a different dimension to his game. His defensive contribution leading the line is very strong and he isn't afraid to put his foot in, which has resulted in a lot of fouls this season. He has averaged 1.7 tackles per game in Turkey and on top of that, has averaged 2.3 fouls per game.

Leg #2 & #3 - Amadou Onana & Ondrej Duda to commit 1+ first half foul

Amadou Onana and Ondrej Duda both line up against each other in their opening group game and both have the tag of all action midfielders. Onana as we know from the Premier League likes to put himself about and is a big physical presence and has averaged 2.3 tackles per game and 1.2 fouls per game this season.

Duda has a poor disciplinary record himself and averaged 1.7 fouls per game for Verona this season. Up against some of the attacking threats of Belgium he's sure to have his hands full and will have to make plenty of tackles.

Leg #4 - Adrien Rabiot to commit 1+ first half foul

Adrien Rabiot, one of France's key men in the engine room, has had a productive season for Juventus and is a player who makes plenty of tackles, averaging 1.9 tackles per game in Serie A. With France likely to dominate the ball and an emphasis on winning the ball back quickly he will play a big role in the middle of the park. He's averaged 1.4 fouls per game this season and he's well fancied to continue that trend this tournament.

