Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back a 6/1 fouls treble across Saturday's three games

It's Saturday and the first day of three full fixtures of Euro 2024. We have put together a cross game treble that has a brilliant chance over the three games from Hungary vs Switzerland, Spain vs Croatia & Italy vs Albania.

Leg #1 - Andras Schafer to commit 1 or more first half fouls

Andras Schafer expected to start as one of two holding midfielders for Hungary. Schafer plays his football in Germany and is an all action combative midfielder, averaging 1.5 tackles per game and 1.1 fouls for Union Berlin this season.

Shcafer will have his hands full with some of the technical forward players in the Switzerland side and expected to cover in wide areas with the 3-4-2-1 formation Hungary prefers to play.

Leg #2 - Alvaro Morata to commit 1 or more first half fouls

Alvaro Morata is Spain's number 9, and their new captain. He's maybe not the player you would associate with lots of fouls but his stats are surprising.

He averaged 1.1 fouls per game this season across 48 matches, with plenty of fouls coming in duels against centre backs which is the reason why we like this leg here.

Croatia will look to frustrate and always have been a solid defensive unit, whilst Spain will dominate the ball inside the Croatian half, so this is where we can see Morata picking up silly little fouls as Spain look to win the ball back high up the pitch when they do overturn the ball.

Leg #3 - Gianluca Scamacca to commit 1 or more first half fouls

Gianluca Scamacca is very similar to Morata in the fact Italy are likely to dominate and a lot of the game will be played in Albanian half.

The ex-West Ham man has had a very good season back in Italy and has averaged 1.2 fouls per game this season in all comps for Atalanta.

He's a big strong striker who will be used as a focal point which should lead to some tasty battles with the Albanian centre backs.

