Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back a 11/2 fouls treble across Sunday's three games

Fulham's Lukic on the back foot v England

Delaney a pick with lots of fouls predicted

Frankowski will have his work cut out against the Dutch

Claim your third of five completely free Acca or Bet Builder here!

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024.

England Superboost

The two main men who can propel England to glory this summer are captain Harry Kane and wonderkid Jude Bellingham. They will be at the forefront for the Three Lions.

We know this, and so do the opposition, who will be looking to stop them both by any means necessary.

has been fouled 24 times in his last 20 England starts, and multiple times eight of his last 13 as he drops deep to pick up the ball and make things happen. His numbers heightened during the last major tournament too, winning nine fouls in just five games in Qatar.

Bellingham, meanwhile, averages 2.09 fouls won per 90 for England, and has been fouled 4+ times in each of his last three caps, and 20 times in just seven recent games.

Together, they have been fouled a combined 55 times in their last 15 England games!

Recommended Bet Back Kane & Bellingham each to be fouled 1+ times (boosted from 1/21.50) SBK 1/1 2.00

Leg #1 - Sasa Lukic to commit 1+ first half foul

Sasa Lukic needs no introduction for those who watch the Premier League. A very disciplined old school type of midfielder who loves a good battle in the middle of the park. His game time was limited at Fulham due to the form of Paulinha, however when he did play he managed an average of 1.4 tackles per game and 1.2 fouls per game.

Up against the attacking talent in the England side and with Serbia's defence very questionable, he'll have a big job on screening the back four.

Leg #2 - Thomas Delaney to commit 1+ first half foul

Thomas Delaney, an old head in this Danish side and a player who's represented his country very well for a long time now. Now playing for Anderlecht in Belgium the midfielder has some decent stats this season when looking for a potential foul, 1.4 tackles per game and 1.4 fouls per game on average.

Denmark should dominate the ball with Slovenia looking for a fast turnover which will result in Delaney's role being very important. Good value about his price here in a very tight game where plenty of fouls are predicted.

Leg #3 - Przemyslaw Frankowski to commit 1+ first half foul

Przemyslaw Frankowski looks set for a start at right wing back here for Poland after a very decent season for Lens. The defender has averaged 2.1 tackles per game this season and 1.1 fouls so clearly he's a player who's involved in a lot of defences situations and doesn't shy away from a tackle.

Some very talented, exciting players in the Dutch side who will make his life difficult in the wide areas and again he represents some nice value for a first half foul here.

Recommended Bet Back the first half fouls treble SBK 11/2

This first half fouls tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipmantips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website www.tipmantips.com. You can claim a completely free month trial here: https://www.tipmantips.com/em-opt-in.

Listen to Football...Only Bettor - Euro 2024 Day Three

Now read Paul Higham's England v Serbia preview here.