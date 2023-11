Back 7/2 4.40 Bet Builder as Scots go to Georgia

Paul Higham: "Five of Georgia's last six games have seen over 2.5 goals, along with four of Scotland's last five away games.

"The Scots also have plenty of injuries at full-back and although qualifying from this group is not at stake, both sides have their own reasons for wanting a positive result.

"Plus - for Scotland players the pursuit of places in the squad for the Euros is already underway - so there should still be plenty of action."

Tobias Gourlay: "As well as thrashing today's oppo 6-0, Spain also put Georgia to the sword, crushing Group A's second-worst team 7-1 in Tbilisi in September. Remember too how they put seven past Costa Rica in the World Cup a year ago.

"The spread is settling around Spain -3.5 for this one - and we're ready to back the visitors to beat that handicap.

"If Alvaro Morata starts up front for Spain, he could form the basis of a Bet Builder on the Sportsbook. The Atletico Madrid man has netted five in five for his club recently and is his country's top scorer in qualifying. He's struck four times in five Group A appearances so far, but check he's in the starting XI before doing anything."

Paul Robinson: "Hungary lead the way in Group G, and they can secure their place as group winners with a victory over the bottom placed, Bulgaria today.

"Marco Rossi has a fine record as manager of the Hungarians, and they are currently unbeaten in 10 - six of which were victories.

"The hosts have managed to pick up just two points from their six fixtures to date, and they have lost on each of their last four outings. They were beaten 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in March, and when they last faced Hungary at home in 2020, they lost then too."

Dan Fitch: "Portugal only beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in the reverse fixture, but 6-0 and 9-0 wins against Luxembourg shows the potential for more goals.

"Back Portugal to be ahead at half-time and over 5.5 goals at 8/5."

