Slovenia v Denmark: Back Danes for the win & 9/2 Bet Builder

Slovenia v Denmark

Sunday 16 June, 17:00 BST

Live on ITV 1

England's group gets underway on Sunday, but before the Three Lions take on Serbia, Slovenia tackle a familiar foe in the form of Denmark in Stuttgart.

The two sides played in the same qualifying group and actually finished on the same points, but with Denmark finishing ahead thanks to a better head-to-head record - winning 2-1 in Copenhagen after a 1-1 draw in Ljubljana.

The Danes will also renew rivalries with England, who beat them in the Euro 2020 semis, in Group C - where they'll battle Serbia for second spot while Slovenia are a pretty good bet to finish bottom of the group at 4/61.67.

Denmark are 3/4 match favourites as they arrive in Germany on a run of just one defeat in 12, while Slovenia may be 4/15.00 outsiders but they also don't lose many - with defeat to Denmark also their only loss in 12.

Slovenia haven't won any of their six games against Denmark though, losing five of those, and the way Denmark warmed up for the tournament they seem to know exactly what they're doing, so are a good bet to extend that winning streak.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark to beat Slovenia @ SBK 3/4

There's two young hot shots on show in Stuttgart, with Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund and Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko both dark horses for Young Player of the Tournament if they can turn their qualifying goals into the tournament proper.

Hojlund, who is 9/52.80 to score anytime, bagged seven with one assist in qualifying, while Sesko, who is 7/24.50 anytime scorer, netted five with two assists.

And what about Denmark's new scoring sensation Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg? The usual midfield enforcer has scored in his last three games - so maybe 7/18.00 on him making it four in a row isn't the worst punt in the world.

Uefa European Championship Qualifiers - Top 5 Corners

Team For Against Total Gibraltar 0.6 12.4 13 Greece 6.8 4.7 11.5 Rep. Ireland 7 4.4 11.4 Azerbaijan 3.4 8 11.4 Slovakia 7.3 3.6 10.9 Iceland 4.5 6.2 10.7 Belgium 7.6 3 10.6 Liechtenstein 1.5 9.1 10.6 Bulgaria 4.9 5.5 10.4 Denmark 8.2 2 10.2 Lithuania 2.5 7.4 9.9 Netherlands 7.4 2.5 9.9 Belarus 3.1 6.7 9.8 Austria 5.3 4.5 9.8 Croatia 5.9 3.8 9.6 Sweden 5.9 3.8 9.6 Poland 6.9 2.6 9.5 Türkiye 5.4 4 9.4 Hungary 5.3 4 9.3 Italy 6.8 2.5 9.3 Spain 6.9 2.3 9.1 Armenia 4.1 5 9.1 Estonia 2.3 6.8 9.1 Portugal 7.2 1.9 9.1 San Marino 1.1 7.9 9 Moldova 3.6 5.4 9 Kazakhstan 4.1 4.8 8.9 France 5.6 3.1 8.8 Israel 5.4 3.3 8.6 Faroe Islands 2.9 5.8 8.6 Ukraine 4.3 4.3 8.6 N. Macedonia 3.1 5.4 8.5 Bosnia 4.5 4 8.5 N. Ireland 4.6 3.8 8.4 Serbia 5.9 2.5 8.4 Romania 5 3.2 8.2 Switzerland 5.9 2.3 8.2 Kosovo 3.8 4.4 8.2 Cyprus 1.9 6.3 8.1 Latvia 2.8 5.4 8.1 Wales 3.8 4.2 8 Finland 4.2 3.6 7.8 Slovenia 3.8 4 7.8 Montenegro 4.3 3.4 7.6 Georgia 2.2 5.4 7.6 Malta 1.9 5.6 7.5 Norway 4.8 2.8 7.5 Luxembourg 3.4 4.1 7.5 Scotland 4.4 2.9 7.3 Czechia 5.1 2 7.1 Albania 2.6 4 6.6 England 4.6 1.9 6.5 Andorra 1.3 4.9 6.2

Christian Eriksen has made a remarkable recovery from his cardiac arrest in the last Euros and would love to make an impact. He certainly looked sharp with a goal and assist in a recent friendly win over Sweden.

But a shot on target at 8/131.61 considering his set piece skills as well is a good bet for a Bet Builder I like including a couple more stats.

Denmark led Euro qualifying in corners won, and should dominate the ball enough for us to back over 5.5 Denmark corners at 4/51.80 with confidence.

And finally, Slovenia's world class keeper Jan Oblak should be busy again just like in qualifying, where he made 16 saves his four toughest games - while Denmark had 22 shots and 10 on target in two games with Slovenia.

So take the 7/52.40 on the Slovenia keeper to make 4+ saves in the match.