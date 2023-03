Scotland and Spain open up with 3-0 wins

Nine goals shared in two most recent clashes

Vistors worthy favs but hosts can find the net

Scotland v Spain

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on ViaPlay

Scots are in fine voice

On Saturday, the Tartan Army roared Scotland to victory in their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A opener against Cyprus. Their support will be required again on Tuesday as the Scots are back at Hampden, this time for the visit of Spain.

Tuesday's meeting will be the first the Scots have hosted the three-time champions of Europe since a five-goal thriller in 2010. Spain won 3-2 that night after Scotland had Steven Whittaker sent off. Armchair fans hope for more high drama while everyone connected to the home team would be delighted with a share of the spoils.

Can Steve Clarke's side take anything from this early match against their world-famous opponents? An electric atmosphere is guaranteed, and it's now on the players to rise to the occasion.

Scotland off to a flyer

Scotland made a winning debut in this competition when hammering Cyprus 3-0 in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon. It was a wonderful day at the National Stadium for those in attendance, with the hosts scoring three goals, keeping a clean sheet, and collecting all three points. It was the perfect start for Clarke and co, but the bare result flatters the victors a little.

John McGinn, often Mr. Reliable for Scotland, bundled in the opener from close range on 21 minutes. Fans expected to see the floodgates swing open on the back of such a strong start. But their lead remained slender until a Scott McTominay double on 87 and 93 minutes wrapped up the points. Nicholas Ioannou was sent off for a second bookable offence in the closing stages, capping a miserable afternoon for the Cypriots.

Clarke has lost Premier League attacker Che Adams and exciting defender Anthony Ralston for this match, meaning Laurence Shankland received a late call. He is an experienced player and will hope to get minutes on the park against one of the competition favourites.

Spain flattens Norway

Like the hosts, Spain flattened their opponents in the opener, beating Norway 3-0 on Saturday. That was a game the Spanish were favourites to win, and the team deserves credit for getting the job done in style. The Norwegians are no soft touch and will be expecting to finish second in the pool, but they were blown away at the weekend.

Spain took the lead in 13 minutes when Olmo Carvajal broke the deadlock, but Red Fury didn't add to their advantage until the 83rd minute. Like Scotland and McTominay, Spain needed a late double from former Newcastle striker Joselu to wrap up the points.

Luis de la Fuente got his reign as the Spanish national team boss off to a flyer, beating a strong opponent, and everyone in the away dressing room wants more of the same. Beating Norway and Scotland in their first two starts would set Spain on the right path.

Visitors are worthy favourites

Spain is one of the betting favourites to win Euro 2024 in Germany, so it is no surprise to see the market favour an away win on Tuesday. Spain has six wins with four to Scotland and a pair of draws from the past dozen meetings involving the teams. Both have scored in the last two games, and that's worth keeping in mind.

Confidence is high in the home camp with Saturday's win and Clarke signing a new contract. There's a buzz of excitement about the team again, and the fans will turn out hoping to see an outstanding performance and possibly a historic win. Will they get their wish?

The pre-match betting odds available on the Betfair Exchange have Scotland priced at 6.25/1, slightly bigger than expected at this early campaign stage. Spain can be backed at 1.715/7 while there's 3.8514/5 available for the draw.

With both teams scoring three goals each on Saturday and nine goals shared in their two most recent clashes, we're playing over 2.5 goals at 2.1211/10. Those expecting a goal-fest may be interested in the 2.0621/20 on both teams to score. We're happy to combine a Spanish win and Scotland finding the net.