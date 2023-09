Republic of Ireland don't roll over easily at home

Hosts have a good record v Dutch so back 4.3 100/30 Draw

Cody Gakpo can net another opening goal at 5/1 5.80

Republic of Ireland v Netherlands

Sunday, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Time running out for Irish

No-one really expected the Republic of Ireland to get anything from Thursday's away clash in France and defeat by a two-goal margin (0-2) seemed about par for the course.

But at some point they need to pull a shock out of the bag as their record in Group B now reads three defeats from four games. The sole success came against minnows Gibraltar.

That leaves Stephen Kenny's men fourth in the group although, taking a positive spin, victory here would put them level on points with the Dutch.

The downside is that Ronald Koeman's men would still have a game in hand and with Greece hosting Gibralatar, it's likely that Ireland would still end the day in fourth spot.

Dutch on the up after slow start

After losing the opener 4-0 to France when being 3-0 after 21 minutes, the Netherlands have quickly established themselves as the group's likely runners-up.

A 3-0 win over Gibraltar didn't really tell us anything but Thursday's victory over Greece by the same scoreline did.

Goals from Marten de Roon and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo set them on the way before the much-derided Wout Weghorst showed he can score in an orange shirt as opposed to the red of Manchester United by adding a third before half-time.

Hosts shouldn't be written off

The market is pretty clear on this one: it expects an away win.

The Netherlands are just 1.654/6 to bank three more points, while Republic of Ireland trade at 6.05/1 and The Draw 4.3100/30.

However, let's not jump to the obvious conclusion. For starters, the Boys in Green have lost just three of their last 13 home fixtures over the last two years and all of those losses were by a one-goal margin. Taking into account just Euro qualifiers and they've lost one of the last 16 on Irish soil.

In addition, they boast a good head-to-head record against the Oranje, with two wins and two draws in the five meetings dating back to 2000.

The most recent came in 2016 when it actually took a late Luke de Jong goal to cancel out Shane Long's opener.

Had new teen sensation Evan Ferguson been fit - he's absent for the second game running - I'd have even entertained the idea of a home win. That said, a draw still seems within their capabilities and it wouldn't exactly be a disastrous result for the visitors either.

Back The Draw @ 4.3100/30 Bet now

Gakpo can grab opener

We saw in the World Cup that Cody Gakpo can get hot when the games come thick and fast, the frontman netting in all of the Netherlands' group games.

So after his goal against Greece on Thursday night - nicely taken after controlling a cross on his chest and firing home - let's back the Dutch forward to add another here.

All three of his World Cup strikes in the group phase (against Senegal, Ecaudor and hosts Qatar) were openers so he's certainly worth a punt to be first goalscorer once more. That's 5/15.80 on the Sportsbook.

Denzil Dumfries laid on all three goals against Greece on Thursday and hit the woodwook too so could be worth a look to Score or Assist at 3.39/4.

Backing both Gakpo and Dumfries to Score or Assist pays 5.79/2 on the Bet Builder.

In Ferguson's absence, it's hard to hone in on a home goalscorer. Mikey Johnston, Adam Idah and Ferguson scored in the 3-0 win over Gibraltar while Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene went close against France in Paris and netted in the 3-2 home win over Latvia back in March.

Back Cody Gakpo for First Goalscorer @ 5/15.80 Bet now

WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises Arsenal and Man Utd Fans