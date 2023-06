Scotland have beaten Cyprus and Spain

Norway start second bottom of Group A

The home win is hot favourite

Norway v Scotland

Saturday, 17:00

Live on ViaPlay

Crucial night in Oslo

Norway host Scotland in this Euro 2024 qualifier on matchday three of Group A. The teams arrive at a crossroads in their qualification campaign, with the locals needing all three points to get their campaign back on track. The visitors bring a 100% record and are hot off beating Spain at Hampden last time.

This will be the eighth time the teams have crossed paths. A competitive and tense 90 minutes is in store if you follow the head-to-head stats, which show two wins each and three draws. The most recent tie was in November 2013, when Celtic captain Scott Brown scored the game's only goal.

Hosts are without a win

Many backers expected Norway to follow Spain out of this group and to Germany in 2024, where they'd likely attract plenty of attention in the outright betting. But Group A hasn't gone to plan due to a mix of missed chances for the favourites and a perfect start for Scotland.

There's all to play for on Saturday, with the home team sitting second from the bottom of the pool, just a point better than Cyprus. Spain are second with one win and a defeat.

The Norwegians stumbled out of the blocks, losing their opening match in Spain three months ago. That was a predictable outcome, with the Spaniards taking advantage of a nervy Norwegian backline. Spain won 3-0 with the goals scored by Olmo Carvajal and a late Joselu double in 83 and 85 minutes. It was a lesson in the importance of concentrating until the final whistle, something the Norway team must learn quickly.

Things improved for Norway on matchday two, but only slightly, as they dusted themselves off for the trip to Georgia and struggled to an uninspiring 1-1 draw.

The Lions' attack proved toothless, failing to convert any of their chances in the second half, and they seemed to lack the character needed to turn one point into three. Better is required on Saturday against Scotland.

Tartan Army in high spirits

Steve Clarke's men arrive in high spirits after claiming six points in their first two games. Could the win over Spain signal the start of a new and fearless phase for the national team?

Heading towards the weekend, Scotland sit proudly atop Group A with six points collected, five goals scored, and none conceded. Keeping hold of that clean sheet record will be crucial to their success in Oslo.

The attack will rate their chances against a Norwegian defence that has already conceded four times. Saturday's game gives the Scots a realistic chance of moving onto nine points and closer to Germany.

The Scottish coaching staff told fans they learned from last summer's mistakes, keeping players together and interested when most major competitions are over for the season.

That's easier to achieve when there's something meaningful to stay fit for, and a chance to make it three wins on the bounce will hold the visitor's attention.

Scots can capitalise

On the Betfair exchange, the home team are 2.0621/20 favourites. That's understandable, given the home advantage and form of attacker Erling Haaland. Still, he's had a busy few weeks, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with Manchester City.

We know the dangers faced by Scotland on the road but I have been impressed by this young, talented, well-coached, and ambitious outfit that fears no opponent.

Will Scotland make it three Euro 2024 qualifying wins on the bounce? They're worth a shot at 4.1, and that's our pick over the draw which will net backers 3.613/5.

Will a sturdy and improving visiting backline keep the scores low? Under 2.5 can be added to your accumulators at 1.774/5, while no in the both teams to score market trades at 1.9210/11.