Monday 19 June, 19:45

Live on Viaplay

A second successive 1-0 defeat means that Northern Ireland are fifth of six in Group H, and if they want to finish in the top two, they really need to be beating Kazakhstan at Windsor Park.

It could have been a different story though, with Callum Marshall's injury-time equaliser in Denmark being ruled out for offside. The word 'injury' will be a sore point for Michael O'Neill, as he had plenty of players missing for the trip to Copenhagen, and then Craig Cathcart was a late withdrawal.

The Danes dominated the ball as expected on Friday, but they only had five shots on target to Norn's four, and there were positives for O'Neill to take.

Team news wise, Paddy McNair and the highly promising, Conor Bradley have not trained since that game, but Cathcart should be back at least.

Visitors aiming for a hat-trick

Kazakhstan are one of four teams with six points from their opening three Group H outings, with the latest being a comfortable 3-0 victory at San Marino.

The highlight for Magomed Adiyev's side came in the game before that though, as they came from 0-2 down at home to Denmark to win 3-2 - scoring all three goals in the 20 minutes.

Those two victories were most welcome, as they came on the back of four straight defeats, but they did at least top their League C group in the Nations League during that period.

The hosts are a short price here at 1.654/6 on the Betfair Exchange at time of writing. They were beaten by Finland when last in action in Belfast, and given the uncertainty about the fitness of some key players, I certainly won't be taking that kind of price.

The visitors are trading at around the 7.06/1 mark, as they bid to make it three wins on the spin. Aside from that, they have also beaten Slovakia twice and Belarus in the last 12 months or so, and they have to be taken seriously.

I probably still wouldn't back them at those odds though, and while I am half tempted by the draw at 3.9, I think the pragmatic thing to do would be to lay Northern Ireland at 1.664/6 - giving us both the away win and draw on our side.

Like almost every Northern Ireland home game, Under 2.5 Goals is sub-evens. It's odds are fluctuating between 1.664/6 and 1.728/11 to back, and whilst I expect that it is the most likely outcome, there isn't much juice in that kind of price-range.

It's also worth noting that Kazakhstan have seen all four of their four latest fixtures end with the ball in the net on three occasions or more, with seven of their last eight following suit. What could be significant is Adiyev, who has only been manager for 11 matches to date - is his style conducive to high-scoring affairs?

If you believe that, then 2.35/4+ for Overs must be a little tempting.

The version of laying a team on the Betfair Sportsbook is to back the other side Double Chance - win or draw - and that is what I am going to do in the first leg of my Bet Builder.

If I combine Kazakhstan Double Chance with Over 1.5 Goals, Under 10.5 Corners and Under 4.5 Cards, you get a nice Bet Builder that adds up to odds of 13/27.40