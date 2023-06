England heavy odds-on to maintain 100% record

Three Lions backed to cover handicaps

Kane and Saka backed to score in comfortable win

England are on the road this Fiday night to face group whipping boys Malta in a Euro 2024 qualifier. BB editor Max Liu has picked a trio of possible Bet Builders to consider - will it be a economic win for the Three Lions or will there be fireworks? Our bet builder options let you decide - and hopefully point you towards a winner!

England beat Italy 2-1 in their opening Euro 2024 qualifer in Naples and followed up with a 2-0 victory at home to Ukraine, so it is no surprise that Gareth Southgate's men are fancied to make it three wins in Malta.

The visitors are unbackable in the match odds so we will take them to cover the two goal handicap. All-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane hasn't played since the Premier League season ended nearly three weeks ago and will be raring to go, so we back him to get at least one here.

Back England -2 & Kane to score @ 1.748/11 Bet now

It will hot in Malta and, at the end of a long season, England may be reluctant to over-exert themselves against what should be their weakest group opponent (Malta have lost to both Italy and North Macedonia already).

For that reason, England may settle for a comfortable but not emphatic win to nil. Malta were only beaten 2-0 here by Italy, so we will back under 3.5 goals at odds-against with the England win at heavy odds-on.

Back England and Under 3.5 goals @ 2.26/5 Bet now

Let's round off with a big price Bet Builder for Friday night. First up, we will extend the handicap on the England win to four goals in the faith that Southgate's men will be up for sweeping aside their hosts.

Bukayo Saka has had a brilliant season for Arsenal and bets better and better for England. We will back him to score two with Harry Kane - a brilliant creator as well as scorer - grabbing an assist at any time in the match.