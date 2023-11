9/5 Bet Builder for England v Malta

Kane one of four Three Lions backed

Bets for Italy, Denmark and more Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "There's no Jude Bellingham or James Maddison but Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer and Ezri Konsa join the England squad that's still packed with talent.

"With the odds as they are though we have to get a little bt creative to get a bit of value - so we're backing a 9/5 treble based on an England win to nil, 2+ first-half goals and a -3 handicap on the hosts.

"Malta have lost their last two games against England 4-0, they lost by the same scorelin in Italy, where they conceded twice in the opening 45 minutes.

"England scored three first-half goals in Malta in the reverse fixture and when Southgate has a this many attacking options in his squad all playing for places then this really should be an emphatic home win."

Back England -3 handicap v Malta, BTTS 'no' & over 1.5 first-half goals @ 9/5 Bet now

Stephen Tudor: "For England Harry Kane is of course prolific, firing 27 in his last 28 starts, and against a nation he has previously put three past it is entirely conceivable he will fill his boots again. The 11/10 available on Kane scoring two or more tempts.



"What particularly intrigues however is that five of his last nine international goals have been converted from the spot and with Malta defensively prone to disarray don't discount history repeating itself. One of those five was at Malta's expense back in June. Shots naturally appeal too with Kane."

Back Kane to have 2+ shots on target in first half @ 7/5 Bet now

Paul Robinson: "Slovenia have been the surprise package of Group H, as with just two rounds of fixtures to go, they are currently top with 19 points. Admittedly, it's not the strongest group in the world, but they have only been beaten once, and they managed a draw against Denmark

"I expect the Danes to exact their revenge in Copenhagen tonight though, as they too have 19 points. They haven't lost at home since a 0-1 reverse against Croatia in June 2022, and they have won all four of their group H matches here - scoring a total of 11 goals."

"The reverse fixture in Malta finished 0-4 to the visitors, and recent home wins for England include a 3-1 success over Italy and a 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia."

Back Poland & Denmark to Win, and Over 3.5 Goals in England v Malta @ around 5.0 Bet now

Dan Fitch: "With only one of their qualifiers remaining, Poland simply must beat Czech Republic to stand any chance of qualifying from Group E. The Czechs have the advantage of having two games, with the second coming against Moldova next week.

"Poland have to go for it, so there could be goals in this one. Back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to land at odds of 5/4."

Back both Poland and Czech Republic to score and over 2.5 goals at 5/4 Bet now

Paul Higham: "Federico Chiesa has not played for Italy since the Nation League finals in June - so he'll be raring to go and has already spoken about what a huge game this is. Chiesa is 8/13 for 1+ foul here and despite him giving away just three fouls domestically this season, I still like him to deliver here.

"It's more circumstantial evidence than any cold hard facts of the season so far, but in three of his last four competitive games for the Azzurri he's had multiple fouls and he finished off last season with a foul in 16 of his last 20 matches.

"When he's fit and firing he's flying around the pitch, and if handed the start on Friday then I'll also be eyeing up a side bet on the 3/1 for him to have 2+ fouls. But we'll keep it to one for our Bet Builder in Rome."

Back Scamacca & Ashkovski 2+ fouls & Chiesa 1+ foul @ 9/1 Bet now

Read Safer Gambling Week 2023: Social tipster Bad Man Betting opens up