France v Republic of Ireland

Thursday, 19:45

French perfect so far

For many, the last image they have of France on the international stage is Les Bleus playing their part in one of the best World Cup finals in history.

The shootout loss to Argentina after Kylian Mbappe had scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw was heartbreaking and yet Didier Deschamps' side haven't suffered the sort of hangover that would have seemed excusable and understandable.

Instead, they've opened their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with four straight victories, beating the Netherlands (4-0) and Greece (1-0) at home and Gibraltar (3-0) and Thursday's opponents, the Republic of Ireland (1-0), away.

That makes them just one of four nations to boast a 100% record, that four-out-of-four sequence including a quartet of clean sheets.

Irish must cope without Ferguson

Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland opened their Group B campaign with that 1-0 home defeat to France and another narrow 2-1 loss away to Greece.

A home game with minnows Gibraltar looked the perfect opportunity to get points on the board although a 0-0 half-time scoreline in Dublin caused anxiety in the stands.

However, the Irish found a way through as goals from Mikey Johnston, Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah settled the contest, the shot count finishing 32-2 in favour of the hosts.

Now come back-to-back games against France and the Netherlands. If the Boys in Green are to have any hope of securing a top-two spot, they'll surely have to take something from the group's two favourites.

Their task has been made that much harder in Paris on Thursday by the loss to injury of Ferguson. After his hat-trick against Brighton at the weekend, you wouldn't have put it past the teenager to score in the Parc des Princes but a knee injury has put paid to that.

France can add another clean sheet

France are predictably short at 1.261/4 to bank another three points and continue their march through Group B. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is missing through injury and there is no N'Golo Kante or Paul Pogba but the French seem to have high-class alternatives wherever you look.

The Republic of Ireland are a massive 16.015/1 to gain all three points while The Draw is 6.611/2.

France have thrown in the odd stinker at home down the years but it's hard to see them not gaining all three points here.

With Ferguson out, the France win to nil option looks a very viable play too.

Mbappe Bet Builder the way to go

No surprises at all to see that Kylian Mbappe has scored four times across France's four qualifiers.

True, his one blank came in Dublin and his two latest goals were penalties. But he put those spot-kicks away and, let's face it, France win lots of them. A reminder that Mbappe's World Cup final treble featured two penalties so it really is a profitable source of goals for the iconic No. 10.

His numbers really are magnificent and for club and country since April the 24-year-old has scored in 13 of his 14 starts. He has five braces in that streak.

Backing a penalty in the match at 6/42.46 isn't the worst idea but let's play a Bet Builder involving a fairly obvious treble of outcomes: a clean sheet, Mbappe to net again and the hosts winning by more than just a single goal.

That gets us to 2/12.94 and it's landed in two of France's four qualifiers so far.

The Irish are certainly no pushovers on the road in terms of suffering heavy defeats but France, who beat Kazakhstan 8-0 the last time they played in the Parc des Princes, can cover the -1 handicap and make this a comfortable night.

Back Both teams to score 'No', Mbappe to score, France (-1) @ 2/12.94 Bet now

