UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028

Picture the scene. England begin their defence of their European Championship title on home soil in 2028.

The team are now fully fluent in head coach Graham Potter's tactical system and, in Jude Bellingham they are lead by a captain, who has achieved every individual and club honour while playing in Spain.

For Marcus Rashford this is a sixth international tournament and for Bukayo Saka a fifth. It is their now experience and intelligence that makes England a good bet to win the Euros just as they did four years ago at the end of Gareth Southgate's reign...

England are 4/1 Euro 2024 favourites

The scene descried above may be a glorious daydream now but, after the UK and Ireland were confirmed as cohosts of Euro 2028, England are 4/14.80 favourites on Betfair Sportsbook to win next summer's Euro 2024 in Germany.

France 9/25.30 are just behind England in the market while the hosts are 6/16.80 and Spain 7/17.80.

England qualified as group winners on Tuesday following a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley, thanks to goals from Harry Kane (2) and Marcus Rashford.

Manager Gareth Southgate is expected to leave after next summer's tournament after opting to stay on post the Qatar World Cup.

Graham Potter is 6/16.80 to succeed him, with Eddie Howe 15/28.40 and Lee Carsley 9/19.80.

UK and Ireland host Euro 2028 - stadium and qualifying info

Ten venues across the five host countries were proposed to UEFA for a tournament to be contested by 24 teams. Six of those stadiums are in England and one each in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Wembley could host the final just as it did in 2021 when England lost on penalties to Italy.

Along with Wembley, other English venues included in April's final bid submission were the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, Villa Park, St James' Park and Everton's new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin's Aviva Stadium and a redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast will also host matches.

All five nations will compete in qualifying although UEFA will reserve two places at the tournament in case any of the host nations fails to qualify. If more than two fail then it will be the best two who get their places at Euro 2028. It is possible then for a host nation to miss out.

The pressure will be on for all five nations to qualify for Euro 2028 and preform well at the tournament. It may sound like a long way away but the preparations start now.