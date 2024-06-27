Euro 2024 Winner: England favourites despite dismal knockout round record
Can England raise their game for the knockout rounds of Euro 2024? The historical data does not make encouraging reading for Three Lions backers...
-
Three Lions will play a third-place team in Round of 16
-
England only won once in Euros knockout rounds abroad
-
But England are 4/1 favs to win Euro 2024
-
England are 4/15.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 even though they have won just one European Championships knockout tie on foreign soil in their history.
History of England failure abroad
The Three Lions' dismal record dates back to 1968 when the then world championship lost to Yugoslavia in Florence and stretches to their nightmare defeat to Iceland in France in 2016.
In between, there was the disappointment of losing to Portugal on penalties at Euro 2024, when Sven-Goran Eriksson was in charge, and Roy Hodgson's 2012 team losing to Italy again on pens.
Win over Ukraine gives England hope
The good news is that the exception to the pattern - the one Euros knockout match England did win while playing abroad - was their most recent one. Gareth Southgate's men ripped apart Ukraine in Rome at Euro 2020, winning 4-0 in the quarter-finals.
Fans would be thrilled with such a performance when England play their last-16 opponents, who are yet to be confirmed, on Sunday.
Captain Harry Kane has insisted that this England team knows how to step up their performance levels for knockout rounds.
It is true that at the last Euros, they clicked into gear to beat Germany in the second round, although that was at Wembley.
England must improve to win last-16 tie
England laboured to a 0-0 draw with Slovenia last night and finished their Group C campaign with one victory and two sluggish draws.
Southgate is under pressure to change his starting 11 for Sunday's match, possibly by bringing in Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo.
Whoever they meet in the last-16, England will need to be better than they were in their last two matches, otherwise there will be another defeat in a knockout round tie on foreign soil to add to the list.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
