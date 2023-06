Alexander-Arnold can shine again for England

Republic of Ireland will pick up first win

Another goal-laden game for Wales

Finland v San Marino (Monday, 16:00)

It's been a strong start for Finland in Group H, who bounced back from defeat against Denmark, with wins over qualification rivals Northern Ireland and Slovenia. They will surely pick up another three points against San Marino, but the minnows have been keeping things tight. Back Finland to be ahead at half-time and under 4.5 goals at 6/52.16.

Back Finland to be ahead at half-time against San Marino and under 4.5 goals at 6/52.16 Bet now

Ukraine v Malta (Monday, 17:00)

Ukraine fought back from being two goals down to beat North Macedonia 3-2 on Friday. With this game being played in Slovakia, they lack home advantage, but they should still beat Malta, who have lost all three of their games. Back Ukraine to be ahead at half-time and Malta to receive the most cards, again at 6/52.16.

Back Ukraine to be ahead at half-time and Malta to receive the most cards, again at 6/52.16 Bet now

Armenia v Latvia (Monday, 17:00)

Armenia come into this match on a high, having pulled off a surprise 4-2 away win against Wales. Latvia have lost both of their two games in Group D, but came close to getting a point in their 3-2 defeat to Turkey on Friday. Both teams to score looks a safe bet at 1.9520/21 on the exchange.

Back both Armenia and Latvia to score at 1.9520/21 Bet now

Israel v Andorra (Monday, 18:45)

Israel are another team that guarantee goals. Their 2-1 win against Belarus on Friday, means that ten of their last eleven games have seen goals from both sides. An Israel win and both teams to score is available on the exchange at 3.259/4.

Back Israel to beat Andorra and both teams to score at 3.259/4 Bet now

Belarus v Kosovo (Monday, 18:45)

Both teams are looking for their first win in Group I. Belarus have lost all three of their games, while Kosovo have now drawn five matches in a row, with includes their three qualifiers. Having been ahead in two of those qualifiers, let's back Kosovo to get their first win at 1.794/5.

Back Kosovo to beat Belarus at 1.794/5 Bet now

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan (Monday, 19:45)

Since beating San Marino in their opener, Northern Ireland have lost to both Finland and Denmark. Kazakhstan have won their last two, which includes a dramatic comeback against the Danes. Both teams to score is 2.265/4.

Back both Northern Ireland and Kazakhstan to score at 2.265/4 Bet now

Switzerland v Romania (Monday, 19:45)

The top two teams in Group I meet, with Switzerland having a perfect record of three straight wins. Romania are also unbeaten (W2 D1), but this is a big step up in class, from the opposition that they've faced. The Romanians drew 0-0 against Kosovo, but normally get on the scoresheet, so let's go with a home win and both teams to score at 3.711/4.

Back Switzerland to beat Romania and both teams to score at 3.711/4 Bet now

England v North Macedonia (Monday, 19:45)

England maintained their run of wins with a 4-0 victory over Malta on Friday. Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed in his midfield role and should start there again on Monday. Back a Bet Builder of England to be ahead at half-time, Harry Kane to score and Alexander-Arnold to score or assist, at odds of 2/12.94.

Back England to lead North Macedonia at HT, Kane to score and Alexander-Arnold to score or assist at 2/12.94 Bet now

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar (Monday, 19:45)

The Republic of Ireland lost 2-1 in Greece in their last outing, which means that they have been defeated in both of their two qualifiers. This looks like the perfect opportunity to record an opening win. You can back the Irish to be ahead at half-time, with under 4.5 goals at 1/11.98.

Back Republic of Ireland to lead Gibraltar at HT and under 4.5 goals at 1/11.98 Bet now

Slovenia v Denmark (Monday, 19:45)

After their surprise defeat to Kazakhstan, Denmark bounced back by beating Northern Ireland. With Slovenia having just lost to Finland, the Danes are attractively priced on the exchange at 1.9310/11 to win a third game in Group H.

Back Denmark to beat Slovenia at 1.9310/11 Bet now

Turkey v Wales (Monday, 19:45)

Turkey's victory against Latvia means that they have now won two of their three games in Group D (L1), but they have conceded in all three. With Wales sharing six goals in their last match, both teams to score should land at 2.0621/20 on the exchange.

Back both Turkey and Wales to score at 2.0621/20 Bet now

France v Greece (Monday, 19:45)

France have been victorious in all three of their games in Group B and Greece have won both of their two qualifiers. We have to assume that the World Cup finalists will win and you can back them on the exchange to win half-time/full-time at 1.758/11.