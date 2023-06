England can put on five-star display against Malta

Wales will build on fine start

Mbappe will add to international tally

Finland v Slovenia (Friday, 17:00)

Slovenia are in a rich vein of form, with the side now unbeaten in eight games (W5 D3), winning each of their last four. Back Slovenia double chance and under 3.5 goals at 8/111.72.

Back Slovenia double chance against Finland and under 3.5 goals at 8/111.72 Bet now

Andorra v Switzerland (Friday, 19:45)

Switzerland have got off to a flying start in Group I, beating Belarus and Israel with ease, while keeping clean sheets in both games. In order to find some value we'll need to turn to Bet Builder. Switzerland -3, 'No' in both teams to score and goals scored in both halves, comes to 11/53.15.

Back Switzerland -3 against Andorra, 'No' in both teams to score and goals in both halves at 11/53.15 Bet now

Belarus v Israel (Friday, 19:45)

Israel's blank against Switzerland was a rare occurrence. Their previous nine games had seen goals from both sides. Belarus are not the most potent side, but at odds of 1.981/1 on the exchange, it's worth backing both teams to score.

Back Belarus and Israel to both score at 1.981/1 Bet now

Denmark v Northern Ireland (Friday, 19:45)

After beating Finland in their opening game, Denmark somehow let a two-goal lead slip to lose against Kazakhstan. Rasmus Hojlund has scored all five of their goals in qualifying and will be the man most feared by Northern Ireland. Back a home win and Hojlund to score at 5/42.24.

Back Denmark to beat Northern Ireland and Hojlund to score at 5/42.24 Bet now

Gibraltar v France (Friday, 19:45)

The biggest favourites on Friday night are France, who are just 1.011/100 on the exchange to beat Gibraltar. You can expect to find odds of around 2.01/1 for Mbappe to score two goals or more, closer to kick off.

Back Mbappe to score two goals or more for France against Gibraltar at 2.01/1 Bet now

Greece v Republic of Ireland (Friday, 19:45)

These Group B rivals are both in decent form, but can be erratic. The Irish are generally finding these net these days and both teams to score is available at 2.186/5 on the exchange.

Back both Greece and Republic of Ireland to score at 2.186/5 Bet now

Kosovo v Romania (Friday, 19:45)

Kosovo have drawn their last four games, which includes their qualifiers with Israel and Andorra. They are unbeaten in five at home (W2 D3) and are slight favourites in this contest. Back Kosovo double chance, combined with both teams to score, at odds of 11/82.32.

Back Kosovo double chance against Romania and both teams to score at 11/82.32 Bet now

Latvia v Turkey (Friday, 19:45)

Latvia have lost each of their last three games, but though they are expected to lose a fourth, they may get on the scoresheet. Turkey have conceded in each of their last six. An away win and both teams to score is worth a shot at 3.9 on the exchange.

Back Turkey to beat Latvia and both teams to score at 3.9 Bet now

Malta v England (Friday, 19:45)

After winning two of their most challenging fixtures in Group C, England will expect to easily deal with rock bottom Malta. Five goals or more does not seem unrealistic and you can back over 4.5 goals in the match on the exchange at 2.6313/8.

Back over 4.5 goals between Malta and England at ]2.63] Bet now

North Macedonia v Ukraine (Friday, 19:45)

North Macedonia got off to a winning start against Malta, but now face much tougher opposition in the shape of Ukraine. The visitors are also looking for their first win in the group and look good value to achieve that at 2.021/1 on the exchange.

Back Ukraine to beat North Macedonia at 2.021/1 Bet now

San Marino v Kazakhstan (Friday, 19:45)

After their comeback win against Denmark, the Kazakhs should claim another three points away at San Marino. A combination of Kazakhstan to be ahead at half-time and under 4.5 goals in the match, is available at 8/111.72.

Back Kazakhstan to be ahead of San Marino at HT and under 4.5 goals at ]8/11] Bet now

Wales v Armenia (Friday, 19:45)

Wales have made a great start to their qualification campaign, having claimed a surprise point away at Croatia and then beaten Latvia 1-0. A repeat of that home win with a clean sheet, can be backed at 2.26/5 on the exchange.